"Let’s just cancel the season and crown them champs" - MLB fans shook following Yankees' thumping 22-10 win against Tigers in Spring Training

The New York Yankees kicked off their Spring Training schedule on Saturday on the road against the Detroit Tigers. The game was not televised, although it should have been, given the Bronx Bombers impressive performance.

They made light work of the Tigers, beating them by a score of 22-10. Six of the nine starters had hits on the day, with highly-anticipated prospect Spencer Jones blasting a home run.

Jones had the best performance of the Yankees players on Saturday. He finished the day 3-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Anthony Volpe also had a good day at the plate, going 1-3 with an RBI.

The stellar Saturday performance has caught the eyes of MLB fans everywhere. Yanks fans could not be more excited to get the season started and are ready for their team to put the rest of the league on notice.

"Well then let’s just cancel the season and crown them champs" one fan posted.

"Congrats to the World Series Champions New York Yankees" another fan posted.

Not many of the expected starters played in the game on Saturday. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, or Anthony Rizzo did not get any action in the Spring Training opener.

The Yankees looked great during their Spring Training Opener

New York Yankees (Image via Getty)

You could not ask for a better start from your team if you are a Yankees fan. While it is only spring training, seeing the number of players that had a jump on the opposing pitching is a great sight.

Normally, it takes a while for the batters to get adjusted, and pitchers have the upper hand for the first few weeks. That was not the case here. It looks like the entire Bronx Bombers roster spent all winter in the batting cages.

Luis Gil started the ballgame, going two innings, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out three batters. After Gil, seven pitchers got some action. Between the seven, they gave up eight runs while striking out seven batters and giving up the same number of walks.

The offense will not be able to bail out the pitching staff every single game, so this is something that will have to be fixed. That is far too many free bases to give up.

