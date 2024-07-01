"Let’s keep things under control here" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Livvy Dunne jokes about keeping 'party animal' self in check for pup's 1st birthday

Livvy Dunne’s pup, Roux, is now one year old. On Saturday, she celebrated Roux’s first birthday with a big cake fully decorated with colorful candles and a purple cap for the birthday girl.

Photos of the party were posted on Roux’s personal Instagram account, where she looked delighted with the birthday cake gifted by mom Livvy.

“I’m a party animal,” she captioned the post.

In a comment on the post, Livvy Dunne playfully reminded baby Roux to behave, as she gets carried away on special occasions.

“Let’s keep things under control here," Dunne commented.

Image Credit: @thatgirlroux / Instagram

Dunne created an Instagram profile dedicated to Roux, where she often shares their daily lives with over 14.1K followers. The Pittsburgh Pirates prized prospect and Livvy’s boyfriend, Paul Skenes, also makes guest appearances on Roux's profile from time to time.

Roux with Paul Skenes (Image Credit: @thatgirlroux / Instagram)

Following Livvy’s footsteps, Roux has also entered the modeling world. Earlier this year, she promoted Purina Pro Plan and Fi Dogs Collars alongside Dunne.

“I’m a (star) #modellife,” the post read.

Livvy Dunne celebrated Mother's Day with pup Roux

There are no limits to how much Livvy Dunne cares for her baby pup, Roux. In between her busy schedule of college sports, promotional events, and music album features, she always finds time for Roux.

Roux even wished her mom on Instagram. In May, they celebrated Mother's Day together, with Livvy sharing touching photos of them from the past months.

“Happy Mother’s Day…I love you mama,” Livvy wrote on behalf of Roux.

Their heartwarming moments are certainly a treat for puppy lovers. Over the year, Livvy and Roux have created tons of memories together, and with dad Skenes now a prominent Major Leaguer and mom Dunne rising as a popular social media star and college athlete, many more adventures await them.

Now that Roux is a year old, she has tons of memories to cherish, all under the watchful eye of Dunne.

