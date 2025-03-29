  • home icon
"Let's normalize guys wearing our faces" - Max Muncy's wife Kellie gets real about star 3B repping her face for Dodgers' Opening Day

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:10 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Max Muncy's wife Kellie gets real about star 3B repping her face for Dodgers' Opening Day - Image Source: Imagn

For years, MLB stars' wives and girlfriends have sported their partners’ jerseys, numbers and even custom apparel to show their support. On Friday, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy's wife Kellie changed it the other way around.

Muncy made heads turn when he arrived for Game 2 of the series between the LA Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Instead of wearing his own Dodgers jersey or a stylish outfit, he wore an outfit with Kellie's name.

Muncy was seen rocking a T-shirt featuring none other than his wife, Kellie. Kellie hopes this trend soon catches on as she shared the fun moment on Instagram, reposting a video with the caption:

"Let’s normalize the guys wearing our faces as much as we wear theirs."

In the image, Muncy was strolling seen in the background, donning a custom graphic tee with multiple images of Kellie.

Kellie&#039;s Instagram story
Kellie's Instagram story

Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, documents her Opening Day game visit at Dodger Stadium

Being a supportive wife, Kellie arrived at the Dodger Stadium with her two kids, a daughter named Sophie and a son named Wyatt.

She documented her entire Opening Day journey and posted the video on her Instagram account.

"Opening Day 2025 (America’s version) ⚾️💙" she wrote in caption.

The video starts with Kellie seating her kids in the back of her black SUV as she drove her car to Chavez Ravine. Before getting inside the stadium, Kellie attended the pre-game event of AJ Jeans. She even shopped a few items while purchasing something for her kids as well. Both Sophie and Wyatt got their custom Dodgers jackets from the event.

Then they made their way into the arena, walking through the hallway before the clip transitioned to her enjoying a drink while enjoying the pre-game festivities.

The Dodgers won that game 5-4. However, her husband, Max Muncy, had a disappointing game, going hitless in three plate appearances.

After the game, families made their way onto the field. Sophie and Wyatt were seen enjoying themselves on the turf before their dad, Muncy, joined them on the field. The couple posed for photos to call it a day.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
