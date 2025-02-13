"Let them say whatever they want" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia refuses to back down despite criticism about being an influencer

Francisco Lindor is one of the New York Mets' biggest stars and has become one of the most recognizable athletes in New York City. He is married to Katia Reguero Lindor, who frequently interacts with fans on Instagram.

With the MLB offseason winding down, it has been a busy few months filled with travel for Francisco and Katia Lindor. On Wednesday, Katia took a break from their hectic schedule to respond to messages and questions from her followers.

One response she shared on her Instagram story read:

"The true influencer. The one who does not hesitate to take positions and maintain them." (Translated from Spanish to English)

Katia Lindor Thoughts on Being an Influencer

Responding to the comment, Katia shared a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump, dressed in pink and black casual clothing. Her response to the message reflected her confidence in her public presence.

"And let them say whatever they want about me, I will continue to do so," Lindor's comment read. (Translated from Spanish to English)

Katia Lindor has become a prominent social media influencer and is unafraid to speak on controversial topics. While Francisco Lindor typically remains quiet on social media, preferring to let his performance on the field do the talking, his wife has embraced a more outspoken role.

Last season, Lindor helped lead the Mets to the NLCS, and in 2025, he'll get the opportunity to play alongside Juan Soto.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares favorite 2024 Mets memory

It was a busy day on social media for Katia Lindor, who touched on a variety of topics. A devoted supporter of her husband, she was asked to share her favorite Mets memory from the 2024 season.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Katia posted a highlight clip and revealed her favorite memory,

"There were a lot of them but this grand slam and the celebration together afterwards has to take the cake."

Katia Lindor Gives Best Mets Memory

As the Lindor family prepares to welcome their third child, there’s even more excitement ahead. Francisco Lindor will be looking to lead the Mets on the field, while his wife and kids cheer him on from the stands.

