"Let them serve as a warning for all" - MLB insider cites charges against Wander Franco to highlight risk of investing long-term in young players

The ongoing investigations against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco continue to capture the attention of baseball fans across the globe. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic is currently under investigation for an alleged relationship with an underage girl. He faces multiple charges, including commercial sexual exploitation, money laundering, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Although the entire Wander Franco controversy was not one that any fan, analyst, or executive could have predicted, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes it should serve as a warning. In a recent article in The Athletic, Rosenthal wrote of the charges against Franco,

"Every club takes such risks. The accusations against Franco represent an extreme and appalling outcome. Let them serve as a warning for all."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"On Wander Franco and the risks all teams take when they invest long-term in players in their early 20s. Column:" - @Ken_Rosenthal

Rosenthal admits that the entire situation involving Wander Franco is not one that anyone could have predicted. However, it is also a reminder of the risks involved in handing life-changing money to young athletes. The MLB insider noted that few athletes in Franco's age range are mature, fully developed adults.

It is worth noting that Wander's ongoing situation is not something Rosenthal believes teams should have anticipated could happen. However, he did stress the importance of teams doing their due diligence. Even though Franco's situation is an extreme example, investing in long-term, high-priced contracts for young players comes with risks.

Ken Rosenthal mentions not only Wander Franco, but Fernando Tatis Jr. as an example

Rosenthal used Fernando Tatis Jr. as another example of the risks involved in signing young athletes to massive contracts. Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year, $340 million contract with the San Diego Padres in 2021 after turning 22 years old. However, he has found himself in a number of controversies since then.

After signing his long-term deal, Fernando Tatis Jr. has missed time due to injuries sustained in multiple motorcycle accidents. He also received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for banned performance-enhancing drugs.

Expand Tweet

"Breaking: Fernando Tatís Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced." - @espn

It's worth mentioning that Fernando Tatis Jr. has since returned from his suspension and injuries to excel for the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old appeared in 141 games last season, posting a .257 batting average with 25 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.