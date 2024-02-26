"Let Trout be traded, you wasted his career" - MLB fans rip into Arte Moreno after finding out he wasn't willing to match Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani offer

Fans were not pleased after learning that the Angels could have kept Shohei Ohtani had they matched the Dodgers' deal. According to columnist Bob Nigthengale, Angels owner Arte Moreno was not keen on matching the $700 million deal for Ohtani.

Reacting to a post on X by the Dodgers Tailgate, MLB fans condemned Moreno after finding that he wasn't willing to match the Dodgers' offer for Ohtani. The Dodgers pulled off one of the biggest deals during the offseason, but the Angels were not ready to retain their star player.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans condemned Moreno, adding that he also ruined Mike Trout's career.

"Sell the team and let Trout be traded. you wasted his career," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Trout, one of the top baseball players, has been with the LA Angels for over a decade. Since his career started in 2011, the veteran slugger has not played for any other team.

Fans continued to lash out at Moreno. One wrote that he's not keen on doing much for the team, while another said that he will sell the team in 10 years.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While most lashed out at Moreno, a few were supportive, saying that he couldn't have done much.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Angels move on from former MLB star

The Angels seem to have already moved on from Ohtani. The franchise has given away his No.17 jersey to newcomer Hunter Dozier.

Expand Tweet

Dozier was signed to a minor league contract and was seen wearing Ohtani's jersey in spring training. Ohtani is considered one of the best players in MLB, and not many are happy with Dozier's performance.

Comparing Dozier's performance with Ohtani doesn't seem to fit. Ohtani is a two-way player and a superstar. Furthermore, Dozier's performance has dipped drastically since 2021.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.