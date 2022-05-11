"Lets go Tigers! We're still with you!" "We're actually leading a game!" - Fans erupt in celebration after Detroit Tigers finally end 28-inning scoring drought

The Detroit Tigers have officially ended their 28-inning drought by scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics. Going 28 innings without putting any numbers on the scoreboard has to be demoralizing, so the team and the fans celebrated when Jonathan Schoop ran across home plate.

While neither of these two teams facing off today have high hopes for the season, being shut out for 28 consecutive innings is an embarrassing mark on any franchise. Ending that streak is worth celebrating and is a reprieve from the struggles of the MLB season.

The Detroit Tigers took to their official Twitter account to announce the achievement.

Detroit Tigers @tigers Pleased to announce we have scored a run. Pleased to announce we have scored a run.

Because the Oakland Athletics were on the wrong end of the score, their rivals, like the Seattle Mariners, will cheer Oakland's role in ending the Tiger drought.

Everybody came together online to celebrate the Detroit Tigers

Detroit fans loved finally seeing a run.

Moments that bring fans of all teams together are few and far between, so seeing people across the MLB world celebrate the moment was special. While some were likely doing it in exaggerated fashion, it was all in good fun.

Ron Iwaszkiewicz is a true Tigers fan who is sticking with them through thick and thin.

"You know the going has been tough if the @tigers own twitter feed is making comments like this. Let’s go Tigers! We’re still with you!" - @ Ron Iwaszkiewicz

This fan, Mort, shared the opinions of many via his tweet.

Many memes were being posted in reaction to Detroit's first run in 28 innings, like this one from Mark on Twitter.

Cam LaFontaine does not want the scoring to end and hopes the Tigers can build on this moment going forward.

Chris Mykrantz was in the minority who did not enjoy the play. He pointed out the manner in which the drought ended.

Chris Mykrantz @chrismykrantz @tigers Based loaded and no one out on a walk, a bloop single and a bunt single. And the runs score on a sac fly and a force out. Can you say scraping for runs? 🤣🤣 @tigers Based loaded and no one out on a walk, a bloop single and a bunt single. And the runs score on a sac fly and a force out. Can you say scraping for runs? 🤣🤣

Talkin' Baseball even got in on the excitement, with an over-exaggerated celebration.

That wasn't the end of the scoring for Detroit, as they would post in a follow up tweet.

"Nope! Two whole runs!" - @ Detroit Tigers

The end of a drought is always something to celebrate. Twitter did just that when the Detroit Tigers finally scored a run after 28 scoreless innings.

