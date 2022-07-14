“LFG Mariners!!!” “Orioles did it first” - MLB Twitter reacts to the Seattle Mariners extending their winning streak to nine games just one day after the Baltimore Orioles accomplished the same 

The Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday to register their ninth straight win. This is Seattle’s longest winning streak in nearly two decades.

Seattle got off to a fine start with right-hander Chris Flexen, who pitched six strong innings. Homers from Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, Adam Frazier and Cal Raleigh followed, after which the Mariners found themselves in a rather comfortable position.

"The @Mariners have won 9 in a row." - MLB

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto came up clutch with a three-run homer off Pen Murfee to make it 6-4 in the ninth inning. However, it amounted to nothing when Paul Sewald retired Nelson Cruz for his 11th save.

Eugenio Suarez celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals.

To recall the last time the Seattle Mariners achieved this feat, one would need to go back 19 years in time. Seattle last won nine in a row back in 2003 between May 27 and June 5.

The result also means that the Mariners have won 17 of their last 20 games for the first time since April 2002.

Here’s another trivia for those fond of statistical anomalies. Today’s game marked the first time in MLB history that four players wearing consecutive jersey numbers — Frazier (26), Winker (27), Suarez (28) and Raleigh (29) — hit home runs in the same game.

MLB Twitter draws parallels between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles’ winning streak

Only a day prior, the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 comeback win against the Chicago Cubs.

Naturally, MLB fans on Twitter were quick to draw comparisons between the winning streaks of the Orioles and the Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners, despite their winning run, find themselves 12 games behind current AL West leaders Houston Astros. Rival fans were quick to pounce and remind the Seattle faithful of their position.

Seattle fans, however, wouldn't be deterred by such reality checks and seem to be enjoying their moment under the sun.

Following their ninth win on the bounce, the Seattle Mariners also improved their record to 46-42 for the campaign, which is coincidentally the exact return they had last year after 88 games.

