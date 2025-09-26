“LFGGG!!” - Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, hypes up Dodgers’ postseason push with motivational message ahead of October games

The Los Angeles Dodgers sealed the National League West division for the 12th time in 13 seasons and for the fourth consecutive year after a dominating 8-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The offense shone brightly behind starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, forming an unassailable gap to the second-placed San Diego Padres.After the win, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, hyped up the team's march towards defending their World Series title. She celebrated the success of the division title on Instagram and called it the first step to becoming double champions.&quot;The road to running it back starts now. LFGGG,&quot; Kellie wrote.Kellie Muncy's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @kellie_muncy)The Dodgers completed their 90th win of the season and will enter the postseason as the third seeds for the National League, as the division winner with the worst record. Despite having to play at least two extra games, they are expected to make a deep run like last year.Not just in the last two years, Kellie Muncy has been a strong supporter of Max throughout his MLB career. The couple met while they were attending Baylor University. They got married two weeks after the Dodgers had lost their second consecutive World Series title in 2018. Since then, the pair has celebrated World Series wins in 2020 and 2024.The couple shares a daughter, Sophie, born in July 2021, and a son, Wyatt, born in April 2023. The Muncys also announced on social media that the family is set to welcome their fifth member. Max's most recent post features him ready to take on the duties of his second daughter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDodgers' Max Muncy posts heartfelt message for wife, Kellie, on her birthdayTo celebrate his wife Kellie's birthday, Max posted a picture from their maternity photoshoot day. In the post on Aug. 6, Kellie and Max are seen embracing under a warm and bright sun in one of Los Angeles' beaches.&quot;Happy birthday my love. You amaze me every single day. Here’s to the best year ahead,&quot; Max wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt has been a season of ups and downs for Muncy, who had seen one of the best spells of his career get interrupted by a random injury while playing defense at third base. In June, he was hitting at a .333 average, with 24 RBIs and seven home runs, boasting a 1.113 OPS. He's yet to regain the same form but will be a crucial at-bat in the Dodgers' lineup during the postseason.