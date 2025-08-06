  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "You amaze me every single day" - Dodgers' Max Muncy pens heartwarming message for wife, Kelly, on her special day

"You amaze me every single day" - Dodgers' Max Muncy pens heartwarming message for wife, Kelly, on her special day

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:30 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy wished his wife, Kellie, on her birthday on Tuesday. Max and Kellie tied the knot in November 2018, just after the walk-off home run in what's known as the longest game in the World Series.

Ad

On Tuesday, Muncy celebrated Kellie’s 32nd birthday with a post on Instagram, featuting a serene beachside photo of Los Angeles, California.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy birthday, my love. You amaze me every single day. Here’s to the best year ahead❤️,” he wrote.

In the image, the couple was seen embracing the sunset, barefoot on the sand. Kellie wore a flowing white gown, while Max wore a casual white shirt and jeans as Kellie leant into Muncy’s arms with her eyes closed.

Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, announces new addition to family

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

On Aug. 1, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, announced about a new addition to their growing family.

Ad

Max and Kellie, parents to two children, Sophie Kate (2021) and Wyatt James (2023), are expecting a third child. Kellie shared a carousel of dreamy beachside photoshoots in Malibu, California.

The images feature Kellie’s baby bump, holding an ultrasound image and a cake with pink filling, indicating the gender of the baby.

“The Muncy Family— soon to be a team of five ✨ swipe for their literal sweet gender reveal 🤍,” she wrote.
Ad
Ad

In the last photo, the family of four is seated on a cozy white blanket spread out on the beach, where Max assisted the children with the cake, a basket of white flowers and ultrasound prints. Sophie wore a pink dress while Wyatt donned a blue outfit.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Muncy was back on third base, went 0-3 with a walk and made defensive plays, crushing two home runs and adding four runs in the Dodgers' 12-6 win against the Cardinals.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications