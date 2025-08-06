"You amaze me every single day" - Dodgers' Max Muncy pens heartwarming message for wife, Kelly, on her special day

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy wished his wife, Kellie, on her birthday on Tuesday. Max and Kellie tied the knot in November 2018, just after the walk-off home run in what's known as the longest game in the World Series.On Tuesday, Muncy celebrated Kellie’s 32nd birthday with a post on Instagram, featuting a serene beachside photo of Los Angeles, California. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Happy birthday, my love. You amaze me every single day. Here’s to the best year ahead❤️,” he wrote.In the image, the couple was seen embracing the sunset, barefoot on the sand. Kellie wore a flowing white gown, while Max wore a casual white shirt and jeans as Kellie leant into Muncy’s arms with her eyes closed.Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, announces new addition to familySt. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: GettyOn Aug. 1, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, announced about a new addition to their growing family.Max and Kellie, parents to two children, Sophie Kate (2021) and Wyatt James (2023), are expecting a third child. Kellie shared a carousel of dreamy beachside photoshoots in Malibu, California. The images feature Kellie’s baby bump, holding an ultrasound image and a cake with pink filling, indicating the gender of the baby.“The Muncy Family— soon to be a team of five ✨ swipe for their literal sweet gender reveal 🤍,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the last photo, the family of four is seated on a cozy white blanket spread out on the beach, where Max assisted the children with the cake, a basket of white flowers and ultrasound prints. Sophie wore a pink dress while Wyatt donned a blue outfit.Meanwhile, on Monday, Muncy was back on third base, went 0-3 with a walk and made defensive plays, crushing two home runs and adding four runs in the Dodgers' 12-6 win against the Cardinals.