Liam Hendriks Free Agency Update: Reliever sets Thursday deadline to make decision on next team

One of the most proven relief pitchers remaining on the open market is Liam Hendriks. Although the 35-year-old is currently recovering from Tommy John Surgery, the three-time All-Star has announced that Thursday will be his deadline to sign with a club this offseason.

Expand Tweet

"Reliever Liam Hendriks has multiple offers and has set a deadline of Thursday to sign with a team, sources tell ESPN. If Hendriks doesn't sign now, he would keep rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on his own and throw for teams in late July before signing for the stretch run." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Liam Hendriks announced that he will either sign with a club by this coming Thursday or continue rehabbing from Tommy Joh Surgery on his own. Hendriks would then reportedly throw for teams in July, making himself available for contenders looking to bolster their bullpens heading into the postseason.

Last August, Hendriks underwent Tommy John Surgery which is expected to keep him sidelined until the middle of the summer. That being said, the veteran closer has been determined to pick off where he left off when he was last healthy and one of the best relief pitchers in baseball.

Although there are reportedly a number of teams interested in signing the All-Star, they will need to get their offers in order if they want to add him before Spring Training.

Liam Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Chicago White Sox back in 2021, but had his club option declined by the club back in November. In three seasons with the White Sox, Hendriks has a 14-7 record with 76 saves and a 2.76 ERA, as well as 201 strikeouts.

It remains to be seen what type of deal he will be able to secure given his age and health track record, but if he can rediscover his form once he returns, he will be one of the best in the game.

Liam Hendriks was named the 2023 AL Comeback Player of the Year

In an emotional social media post this past January, then-Chicago White Sox closer Hendriks made a heartfelt and determined post announcing his diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. After months of battling the disease, Hendriks returned to the mound on May 29, 2023, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Expand Tweet

"Comeback complete. Liam Hendriks fires a strike for his first pitch of the 2023 season." - @MLB

Fast-forward to November 28 and Hendriks' long journey back to the MLB was acknowledged by the league as he was named the 2023 American League Comeback Player of the Year.

Now, Hendriks will be looking to continue his triumphant return to the top of the MLB after several difficult health scares.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.