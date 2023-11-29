In an emotional social media post this past January, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks made a heartfelt and determined post announcing his diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The 34-year-old relief pitcher said he would "embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

He did just that! In one of the most inspiring baseball stories of the year, Liam Hendriks not only overcame his battle with the deadly disease but also returned to the mound.

On May 29, 2023, Hendriks made his long-awaited regular-season debut for the Chicago White Sox, pitching one inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Even though it was not the outing he had hoped for, the fact that he was back pitching in the MLB was a reason to celebrate.

Fast-forward to November 28, and Hendriks' long journey back to the MLB has been acknowledged by the league as he was named as the 2023 American League Comeback Player of the Year. Although there were other players who made triumphant returns, there were none more deserving than the veteran relief pitcher who fought his way back from his cancer diagnosis.

The announcement of Hendriks winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award has brought fans to social media to celebrate the achievement and health of the beloved closer. Some fans have said simple congratulations, whereas others have called him their King while also blessing him and his family.

Liam Hendriks enters free agency after a successful tenure with the Chicago White Sox

Entering the 2021 season, Liam Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Chicago White Sox and quickly became one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. That same year, he became only the second White Sox relief pitcher to win the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award, his second in a row.

In three seasons with the White Sox, Hendriks has a 14-7 record with 76 saves and a 2.76 ERA, as well as 201 strikeouts. He has been named an All-Star in two of his seasons in Chicago.

Now, Liam Hendriks will test his value on the open market. Given his track record, it seems likely that the veteran will land with a club before the new season. However, even if he does not receive a long-term or lucrative contract, the fact that he has returned to find himself in this position is a victory on its own.

