What kind of cancer is Liam Hendriks suffering from?

Yesterday, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The 33-year-old from Australia posted on Sunday about his determination to fight the disease.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms." - Hendriks said on Instagram.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. The disease produces white blood cells called lymphocytes that grow abnormally and can form tumors throughout the body.

According to cancer.net, the overall five-year survival rate for people with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the United States is 73%. Treatment options include chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy and radiation therapy.

Liam Hendriks did not provide further information about his cancer diagnosis or prognosis aside from what he shared in his post. Chicago White Sox senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn said that the club does not anticipate announcing further updates prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.

Tyrone @TheTyronePalmer Chicago White Sox @whitesox Earlier Sunday evening, Liam Hendriks announced he is beginning treatment tomorrow for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. We’re all with you, Liam! Earlier Sunday evening, Liam Hendriks announced he is beginning treatment tomorrow for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. We’re all with you, Liam! 💚 https://t.co/iLF1IpByp5 It’s nice when players who are on your team are easy to root for. I’m not sure anyone has ever exemplified that more than Liam Hendriks. I’m proud he plays for the White Sox. This news truly sucks. twitter.com/whitesox/statu… It’s nice when players who are on your team are easy to root for. I’m not sure anyone has ever exemplified that more than Liam Hendriks. I’m proud he plays for the White Sox. This news truly sucks. twitter.com/whitesox/statu…

"It’s nice when players who are on your team are easy to root for. I’m not sure anyone has ever exemplified that more than Liam Hendriks. I’m proud he plays for the White Sox. This news truly sucks." - @TheTyronePalmer

Following Hendriks' shocking revelation, the closer received messages and prayers from players, coaches, and fans around the league.

A look at Liam Hendriks' MLB career

A three-time All-Star, Liam Hendriks was born and raised in Perth, Australia. He attended Sacred Heart College in Sorrento, Western Australia, where he played Australian Rules football and baseball.

On Sept. 6, 2011, Hendriks made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins, pitching 7.0 innings while giving up three earned runs and recording four strikeouts. He remained with the club until 2014 when he was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.

After just three games in Toronto, Hendriks was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a package for Danny Valencia. He was traded back to the Blue Jays at the end of the 2014 season for Santiago Nessy.

The following season, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics, where he enjoyed his MLB breakout. In five seasons with the A's, Liam Hendriks recorded 40 saves and posted a 11-12 record with a 3.08 ERA and 332 strikeouts. He was named to his first All-Star team in 2019.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox



White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team. Another star in Hollywood!White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team. Another star in Hollywood! 🌟White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team. https://t.co/j4y6yQeGFt

"Another star in Hollywood! White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team." - Chicago White Sox

Heading into the 2021 season, Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Chicago White Sox and quickly became one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. In both seasons with the White Sox so far, Hendriks has a 12-7 record with 75 saves, and a 2.66 ERA, as well as 332 strikeouts. He has been named an All-Star in both seasons.

Poll : 0 votes