Liam Hendriks Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for White Sox pitcher

The Chicago White Sox announed that pitcher Liam Hendriks underwent successful UCL surgery, more commonly known as Tommy John surgery. This surgery has a recovery time of 12-14 months and can drastically alter the career of a pitcher. Hendricks has overcome incredible hurdles in his career, and this is one more bump in the road of his MLB tenure.

Earlier this year, Hendriks was sidelined from the sport while battling cancer. He made his 2023 big league debut on May 29 and was first put on the Injured List on June 11, and has been out of action since then. He has been through the ringer this year, and is now not likely to pitch again until 2025. Just brutal news for Hendriks, the White Sox and their passionate fans.

The team announced the surgery on Twitter, which was the first indication Hendriks was dealing with a serious injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

"Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas" - Chicago White Sox

Teams will often play injuries close to the vest, but this especially took fans by surprise. Perhaps it stems from empathy for how much he has gone through in 2023.

Liam Hendriks became a hero to many with the Chicago White Sox

The MLB community rallied around Hendriks like they have for few other players when his cancer diagnosis was announced.

Fox Sports shared the emotional clip of Hendriks returning to the mound for the White Sox earlier this season on Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Less than 5 months after being diagnosed with cancer, Liam Hendriks is back on the mound for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/QEwPDvETu1 HERE HE COMESLess than 5 months after being diagnosed with cancer, Liam Hendriks is back on the mound for the White Sox

"HERE HE COMES. Less than 5 months after being diagnosed with cancer, Liam Hendriks is back on the mound for the White Sox" - Fox Sports

His return was one of the best feel good stories in the sport this season, and it is a shame to see it end this way.