White Sox closer Liam Hendriks demonstrated unwavering resilience and a unique way of coping during his battle with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. While he is known for his energetic celebrations on the pitcher's mound, he found solace and distraction in an unexpected place: building Legos.

Despite the side effects of chemotherapy making it difficult for him to read, Liam Hendriks discovered that he could still use his hands and focus on constructing intricate Lego creations.

For Liam and his wife Kristi, Legos became a source of normalcy and an escape from the overwhelming challenges they faced. When Liam received his cancer diagnosis in December 2022, Kristi was initially terrified and fearful of what the future held.

"My life flashed before my eyes. You get married, and the last you think is that something like this is going to happen. It just made me very fearful of the future," Kristi Hendriks said.

However, Liam's determination to fight mirrored his journey to the Majors, and he began researching the disease while undergoing treatments. Although the diagnosis was Stage 4, Liam's oncologist reassured him, instilling hope and calmness.

Liam's Lego-building hobby became a symbol of their fight, culminating in a remarkable 9,500-piece Titanic masterpiece—an embodiment of their victorious battle against a formidable challenge.

Liam Hendrik's celebratory victory against cancer

Liam Hendrik and wife Kristi

The couple shared Liam's diagnosis on social media, opening themselves up to a wave of support and encouragement from fans and others who had faced similar experiences.

Liam Hendriks fires a strike for his first pitch of the 2023 season. Comeback complete.Liam Hendriks fires a strike for his first pitch of the 2023 season. Comeback complete.Liam Hendriks fires a strike for his first pitch of the 2023 season. 💚 https://t.co/GwTyLXlgUC

The messages, comments and letters they received provided a much-needed source of light and hope during their darkest moments. Social media became a platform that showcased the power of community and demonstrated that Liam and Kristi were not alone in their fight.

Throughout Liam's grueling chemotherapy and immunotherapy sessions, Kristi stood by his side as his unwavering pillar of support. She attended every doctor's appointment and treatment, lifting him up when he needed it the most.

Liam expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering presence and acknowledged that he could never repay or thank her enough for everything she went through alongside him.

After five months of battling cancer, Liam Hendriks reached a significant milestone—he rang the bell signifying his remission.

A month later, he returned to the pitcher's mound, receiving an emotional standing ovation and pitching with the same strength and determination as before. Cancer couldn't diminish his passion for the game or his exceptional skills.

The experience transformed both Liam and Kristi Hendriks, prompting them to embrace life's fleeting moments and prioritize what truly matters.

