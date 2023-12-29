"Life doesn't make dreams, dreams make life" - Pedro Martinez reveals in ESPN documentary what Shohei Ohtani wrote to self when he was 18

In the ESPN documentary, "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream," baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani opens up about his journey, reflecting on the philosophy that has driven him since the age of 18:

"Life doesn’t make dreams, dreams make life. I’ll dedicate my life to baseball."

This revelation, narrated by Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, provides a glimpse into the mindset of a player who has taken the baseball world by storm.

Shohei Ohtani’s words highlight the significance of dreams in shaping one’s life and purpose. At 18, he recognized the transformative power of dreams and made a commitment to dedicate his life to the sport he loves—baseball. This declaration takes on added significance as Ohtani has recently signed the biggest contract in the history of the sport with the Los Angeles Dodgers, worth $700 million.

"I don't write down my dreams like I used to. But writing does help remind you of things you need to remember, especially technical details when it comes to baseball. Your skills might progress one day but deteriorate the next. Just because it worked today doesn't mean it's right." - Shohei Ohtani

A look into "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream."

The documentary, which premiered on November 17, delves into Ohtani’s life, from his humble beginnings in rural Japan to his evolution into a two-way player in the MLB. It features intimate interviews with Ohtani, as well as insights from coaches, players, managers, and mentors who have played pivotal roles in his career.

The documentary focuses on interviews from coaches, players, managers, and mentors in the life of Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his journey, emphasizing the inspiration drawn for the stories of his childhood heroes. The documentary promises an introspective look at Ohtani’s resilience, passion, and unwavering self-belief on his path to excellence. The documentrary also explores how Ohtani overcame past injuries, providing a comprehensive look at the highs and lows of his remarkable career.

As the baseball world continues to be amazed by the career of Shohei Ohtani, his documentary "Beyond the Dream" stands as a testament to the transformative power of dreams and the pursuit of excellence in the realm of professional sports.

