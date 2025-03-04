"Life throws challenging in my offseason" - Mike Trout's teammate Kenley Jansen reveals grueling journey amid family health struggles

Kenley Jansen is now a member of the Los Angeles Angels, giving him a chance to play with MLB superstar Mike Trout. Jansen was once one of the most dominant closers in baseball, but he has been open about running into challenges throughout his career.

Trout has had similar injury troubles throughout his career, but they will now both be trying to lead the Angels to some postseason success. Rob Bradford writes for the Boston Red Sox, but he also hosts a podcast on which Jansen shared his thoughts.

On the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast on Mar. 4, Jansen spoke about his struggles this offseason and why he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

"Life throws challenging in my offseason. I'm not going to lie about that, but you know it makes you stronger, it makes you want to live for them and keep working hard," Jansen said (9:05 onwards)

Jansen was speaking about his parents who were both dealing with some health struggles this offseason. The reliever had to spend some time in Curacao this offseason but is now happy to be back home in Southern California.

"It's going great, man. I'm excited, and I'm happy to be here. Learning all my teammates, and great to be back home in Southern California," Jansen said. "I'm going to be home spending time with my kids and help the Angels build a winning culture around here." (4:30 onwards)

It's going to take a massive season from both Kenley Jansen and Mike Trout if the Angels are going to be a playoff contender.

Mike Trout Reveals Thoughts on Upcoming Season

Mike Trout was once a perennial MVP candidate in the American League, but injuries have caused him to have some rough years. On Mar. 1, Trout sat down with MLB Network to give his take on the upcoming 2025 season.

"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there, I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Mike Trout told MLB Network Radio.

Trout has work to do to prove that he is one of the best players in the league, but he opened up about how he was approaching this season.

"Just got to be out there, and you know, that's the whole mindset coming into spring, coming into the year. Enjoy it, have some fun, and you know, play," Trout said.

The Los Angeles Angels are set to begin the 2025 season on Mar. 27 in Chicago against the White Sox.

