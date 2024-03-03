"Lifetime contract asap. No excuses" - Fans ecstatic after Juan Soto's yet another fiery spring training performance in Yankees pinstripes

New York Yankees seem to have had a small dip in their recent spring training performance as they faced back-to-back losses. Yesterday, the team lost 7-3 against the Baltimore Orioles. And today, they again faced another 7-2 defeat against the Detroit Tigers. However, even in defeat, Boone and company must be pleased with their offseason acquisition Juan Soto's performance as he hit another homerun.

The former Padres star Juan Soto kept his good start intact by hitting yet another home run against the Tigers today, making it his third this spring training. So far the three-time All-Star has six hits under his belt in nine at-bats. While three of these hits were home runs, two were doubles.

After Soto hit his third home run for the Yankees today, fans were ecstatic. People were excited to see him shine this spring training with red-hot performances.

Although the team had a very strong start to spring training 2024, they thrashed the Tigers with a 22-10 victory in their first game. Since then, it has been full of turbulence for the team, and their loyal fans as they won just four of their nine spring training games. However, with the MLB star's magical performances, fans are hoping that the 25-year-old will continue his outstanding performances during the regular season, just like he is currently showing casing day in and day out.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lauds teammate Juan Soto's spring training performance so far

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole recently praised his new teammate for his spring training brilliance. The former Padres star joined the Bronx this offseason on a trade move and has taken no time to show what he is worth.

Cole recently talked about him and what his first impression of the star was when he joined the Yankees dressing room this offseason. The six-time All-Star said:

"I knew I would enjoy watching him. But, like, I love watching him. It’s a real pleasure to get to watch him. That, I’m thankful for."

A few months back, the Padres traded the outfielder and Trent Grisham to the Yankees, the deal which saw the pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vásquez, along with veteran catcher Kyle Higashioka move to the other side. The team would surely like to see more great performances from the 3x All-Star in the upcoming season.

