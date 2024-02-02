Like a boss: Shohei Ohtani's off-field glamour shines through via multi-year collaboration with Hugo Boss

Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani surprised MLB fans by giving his AL MVP award acceptance speech in English earlier this week. While the new Los Angeles Dodgers signing has regularly wowed with his displays on the field, he has also been active as a model for Hugo Boss for several years. Just days after winning his second AL MVP, Ohtani had a photoshoot with the luxury designer company which was a part of Boss Sports.

After spending five years in the NPB in his home country, Ohtani moved to the MLB in 2018, signing with the Los Angeles Angels and going on to take baseball by storm. He has arguably been baseball's best player, which led to his record-breaking contract as a free agent for the Dodgers.

While he has won almost every individual award available, the World Series has eluded him so far and he plans to make that change with his new team.

Ohtani has also dabbled in modeling, most notably for iconic fashion brand Hugo Boss. He was first introduced as a model for Boss in 2020 and then went on to do another shoot in 2022, after winning his first AL MVP the previous year. Now, just days after winning his second AL MVP, he is back at work with Boss and will be the face of their latest new launch for Boss Sports.

Shohei Ohtani gifts new teammate Joe Kelly's wife a new Prosche

Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani completed a historic 10-year, $700 million move to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, which left LA fans and players excited. However, having worn the No. 17 jersey over his entire MLB career, retaining it could have been a problem as Joe Kelly has been wearing the number for the Dodgers.

However, the pitcher was glad to give up the number to his new teammate, and as a gesture of gratitude, Ohtani gifted Kelly's wife, Ashley, a new Porsche.

