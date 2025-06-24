"Like all relationships, there’s ups, there’s downs" - When Alex Rodriguez opened up about his friendship with Derek Jeter

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez won a World Series title with his former captain, Derek Jeter, in 2009. However, the two icons have not always seen eye to eye.

Alex Rodriguez joined the Yankees in 2004 to play alongside Derek Jeter, who had been in the Bronx since the beginning of his MLB career. However, their friendship began much earlier.

But their friendship seemingly weakened after Rodriguez's controversial comments on Jeter in a 2001 Esquire story. The three-time MVP addressed their friendship after their retirement in an interview with Marvin R. Shanken of Cigar Aficionado in 2018.

"I entered the big leagues as an 18-year-old. I basically went from the prom to Fenway Park. And we were very, very close," Rodriguez said. "When I came to New York, I would stay at his place, and when he came to Seattle, he would stay at mine. And like all relationships, there’s ups, there’s downs, there’s ups, but where it sits today is where it’s always sat—with respect.

"I have a lot of love and admiration for Derek, and he’s a five-time world champion and what I remember most about our relationship is he’s one of the greatest competitors, consummate professionals I’ve ever been around. And we were world champions together in 2009."

The duo has seemingly set their differences aside since calling time on their playing career. They work together as MLB analysts for Fox Sports along with long-time rival and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter discussed Yankees' facial hair policy at Fanatics Fest

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez reunited at Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend. They were joined by former teammates Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and C.C. Sabathia on a panel on Saturday.

One of the topics discussed by the panel was the Yankees' infamous facial hair rule policy that was relaxed at the start of the 2025 season. Jeter said on the subject:

"I don't think it's about the beard, it's about rules," Jeter said. "You have got to have rules, rules teach you discipline. When we were called up we had to wear slacks on the road, we had to wear suit and tie on our trips when we flew...It's important to have rules because it keeps you disciplined but each individual one I don't think is really that big of a deal."

Jeter's former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, had a witty take on his experience with the policy during his Yankees stint.

"One thing I did not get in trouble for and would never get in trouble for is the damn beard," Rodriguez said. "Because I can't grow one."

Jeter and Rodriguez won the World Series in 2009 and that remains the Yankees' last triumph. They came close last season, but were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

