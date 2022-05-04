"I got a cousin in the Major Leagues! Felicidades Primo! All the Mirandas are cheering!"-Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of record-breaking Broadway show 'Hamilton', cheers cousin who is called to the Major League by Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins called up infielder Jose Miranda after Miguel Sano suffered a season-ending injury earlier this week. In Miranda's first two games, he has gone 1-for-9 with a double and an RBI.

A relative of Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is the creator of the famous Broadway show "Hamilton." "Hamilton" was originally published in 2015 and has since become a world-famous musical. The play tells the story of an American founding father.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to congratulate his younger cousin.

"I got a cousin in the Major Leagues! Felicidades Primo! All the Mirandas are cheering!-LMM" - @ Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jose Miranda got his first career hit against Baltimore, lacing a double to right-centerfield.

"First Major League hit for Jose Miranda! The @Twins rookie doubles in a run." - @ MLB Pipeline

Miranda was drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins. Miranda was born in Manati, Puerto Rico, on June 29, 1998. Miranda is among the top prospects for the Twins, as he is currently listed as their number three prospect in their farm system.

Look for Miranda to get even more playing time for the rest of the season, with the news of first baseman Miguel Sano having to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Minnesota Twins off to impressive start

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles

The Minnesota Twins went on to win last night by a score of 7-2. The Twins are on a roll and have now won 11 out of their last 12 ballgames. Their record sits at 15-9, good enough for the top spot in the American League Central. The Twins have a four game lead over the Cleveland Guardians as they continue their series in Baltimore tonight.

Led by their pitching staff and timely hitting, the Twins are separating themselves from the rest of the division. This was somewhat of a surprise as the Twins were picked by many to finish a distant second place behind the heavily favored Chicago White Sox. The White Sox have had some early struggles so far this season, including getting swept by Minnesota earlier this season.

What's on Tap?

The Twins continue their series in Baltimore tonight against the Orioles. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT. Dylan Bundy gets the start for the Twins. Bundy is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA this season. He goes against Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles. Bradish comes in with a 0-1 record with a 3.00 ERA. The game can be seen on MLB Extra Innings and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt