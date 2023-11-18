List of non-tendered MLB players 2023 ft. Brandon Woodruff and Daniel Vogelbach eligible for free agency

For an MLB player, news of being non-tendered is not a bulletin that you want to receive. Despite the 2023 offseason being in its nascent stages, several teams have already made moves to non-tender.

In MLB parlance, non-tendering means that MLB teams decide what to do with players who have spent enough time in the league to qualify for free agency. In essence, to non-tender a player is to deny a new contract, allowing the player in question to opt for free agency.

Below is a list of all non-tendered MLB players as of Saturday, November 18.

List of non-tendered MLB players so far this offseason

Angels

RHP Jose Marte

Astros

None

Athletics

INF Kevin Smith

Blue Jays

RHP Adam Cimber

Despite having one of the most unorthodox deliveries in baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays are not intent on keeping right-handed reliever Adam Cimber around. The sidearmer has been in Toronto since 2021, and even led MLB in appearances in 2022 with 77.

However, after posting a 7.40 ERA in 22 appearances this season, the Jays are not going to be having him back.

"In 2021 when the Blue Jays bullpen consisted of average twitter users, Adam Cimber came in and allowed just 7 runs over 37.1 innings. We will forever be grateful for you" - Toronto Sports Depression

Braves

LHP Kolby Allard

RHP Yonny Chirinos

RHP Penn Murfee

Perhaps the most significant non-tender from the Atlanta Braves, 6-foot-2 right hander Penn Mafree will be looking for a new job. Claimed off waivers from the Mariners last week, it appears as though the Braves never wanted the 29-year old sophomore in their bullpen.

RHP Michael Tonkin

C Chadwick Tromp

INF/OF Luke Williams

Brewers

RHP Brandon Woodruff

Despite being one of the best starters for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, the right-hander will miss most of the 2024 MLB season on account of shoulder surgery. Only making 11 starts in 2023, there was talk that the Brewers might tade Woodruff. Alas, it was not to be.

"If this is indeed Brandon Woodruff's last day with the Brewers, either by trade or non-tender, let's take a moment to relive one of the greatest moments in Brewers history..." - David Gasper

1B Rowdy Tellez

2023 saw a major offensive dropoff for Rowdy Tellez. After connecting for a career-high 35 home runs last year, the first baseman saw his total drop to a mere 13 in 2023. Combined with the fact that Tellez only hit .215 on the season, the Brewers may be reasonable to look the other way on a one-year, $4.95 million deal.

RHP J.C. Mejía

Cardinals

C Andrew Knizner

1B Juan Yepez

After hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs last year, St. Louis Cardinals fans had high hopes for Venezuelan infielder Juan Yepez. However, after the 25-year old posted a slashline of .183/.246/.300 with a pair of home runs in 28 games, he has been shown the door.

RHP Dakota Hudson

RHP Jake Woodford

Cubs

RHP Codi Heuer

LHP Brandon Hughes

The Chicago Cubs wanted Brandon Hughes to grow into a dependable MLB reliever, but those plans have not come to fruition. In 17 starts this year, the leftie went 0-3 with a 7.24 ERA.

RHP Ethan Roberts

D-backs

CF Kyle Lewis

Dodgers

None

Giants

RHP José Cruz

LHP Thomas Szapucki

RHP Cole Waites

Guardians

None

Mariners

1B/DH Mike Ford

Marlins

C Jacob Stallings

INF/OF Garrett Hampson

Mets

1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach

While Vogelbach may be a fan favorite, the New York Mets are not planning on keeping him around. In truth, there was never really a spot for "Vogie" on the team, and playing him always involved some lineup alterations from then-manager Buck Showalter.

Despite hitting .233 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, Vogelbach will be looking for a new team.

"The Daniel Vogelbach era has ended. So here's a tribute featuring ALL 47 TIMES he looked at strike 3 as a Met (to the rhythm of Prophets by A.C. Newman)" - Carson

RHP Jeff Brigham

RHP Sam Coonrod

RHP Trevor Gott

Luis Guillorme

Nationals

1B Dominic Smith

Washington Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith had a career year. His 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and .254 average was the highest of Smith's career. However, as a team, the Nats will likely be looking to make some big changes, and Smith evidently did not make the cut.

RHP Cory Abbott

Orioles

None

Padres

C Austin Nola

RHP Jose Espada

LHP Tim Hill

OF Taylor Kohlwey

Phillies

LHP Josh Fleming

Pirates

RHP Osvaldo Bido

RHP Hunter Stratton

Rangers

RHP Matt Bush

LHP Brett Martin

Rays

RHP Cooper Criswell

Red Sox

RHP Wyatt Mills

Reds

INF/OF Nick Senzel

Perhaps one of the most surprising MLB players on the list, Nick Senzel appeared to be an integral part of the young and exciting core of the Cincinnati Reds. However, as the team stares down financial constraints, allowing Senzel to walk makes more sense than letting go of Jonathan India, TJ Friedl, or Elly De La Cruz.

RHP Derek Law

LHP Reiver Sanmartin

Rockies

RHP Tommy Doyle

Royals

OF Diego Hernandez

LHP Austin Cox

Logan Porter

RHP Josh Staumont

Tigers

OF/DH Austin Meadows

RHP Spencer Turnbull

RHP Freddy Pacheco

RHP Garrett Hill

RHP Brenan Hanifee

Twins

LHP Jovani Moran

RHP Ronny Henriquez

White Sox

None

Yankees

RHP Albert Abreu

RHP Lou Trivino

Despite putting up a 1.66 ERA in 2022, the New York Yankees reliever missed all of 2023 on account of Tommy John Surgery. With the team looking to likely overhaul their pitching corps, Trivino is one arm who will have to find another MLB club for when he is ready to throw again.

LHP Anthony Misiewicz

