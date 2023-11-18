List of non-tendered MLB players 2023 ft. Brandon Woodruff and Daniel Vogelbach eligible for free agency

For an MLB player, news of being non-tendered is not a bulletin that you want to receive. Despite the 2023 offseason being in its nascent stages, several teams have already made moves to non-tender.
In MLB parlance, non-tendering means that MLB teams decide what to do with players who have spent enough time in the league to qualify for free agency. In essence, to non-tender a player is to deny a new contract, allowing the player in question to opt for free agency.
Below is a list of all non-tendered MLB players as of Saturday, November 18.
List of non-tendered MLB players so far this offseason
Angels
RHP Jose Marte
Astros
None
Athletics
INF Kevin Smith
Blue Jays
RHP Adam Cimber
Despite having one of the most unorthodox deliveries in baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays are not intent on keeping right-handed reliever Adam Cimber around. The sidearmer has been in Toronto since 2021, and even led MLB in appearances in 2022 with 77.
However, after posting a 7.40 ERA in 22 appearances this season, the Jays are not going to be having him back.
"In 2021 when the Blue Jays bullpen consisted of average twitter users, Adam Cimber came in and allowed just 7 runs over 37.1 innings. We will forever be grateful for you" - Toronto Sports Depression
Braves
LHP Kolby Allard
RHP Yonny Chirinos
RHP Penn Murfee
Perhaps the most significant non-tender from the Atlanta Braves, 6-foot-2 right hander Penn Mafree will be looking for a new job. Claimed off waivers from the Mariners last week, it appears as though the Braves never wanted the 29-year old sophomore in their bullpen.
RHP Michael Tonkin
C Chadwick Tromp
INF/OF Luke Williams
Brewers
RHP Brandon Woodruff
Despite being one of the best starters for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, the right-hander will miss most of the 2024 MLB season on account of shoulder surgery. Only making 11 starts in 2023, there was talk that the Brewers might tade Woodruff. Alas, it was not to be.
"If this is indeed Brandon Woodruff's last day with the Brewers, either by trade or non-tender, let's take a moment to relive one of the greatest moments in Brewers history..." - David Gasper
1B Rowdy Tellez
2023 saw a major offensive dropoff for Rowdy Tellez. After connecting for a career-high 35 home runs last year, the first baseman saw his total drop to a mere 13 in 2023. Combined with the fact that Tellez only hit .215 on the season, the Brewers may be reasonable to look the other way on a one-year, $4.95 million deal.
RHP J.C. Mejía
Cardinals
C Andrew Knizner
1B Juan Yepez
After hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs last year, St. Louis Cardinals fans had high hopes for Venezuelan infielder Juan Yepez. However, after the 25-year old posted a slashline of .183/.246/.300 with a pair of home runs in 28 games, he has been shown the door.
RHP Dakota Hudson
RHP Jake Woodford
Cubs
RHP Codi Heuer
LHP Brandon Hughes
The Chicago Cubs wanted Brandon Hughes to grow into a dependable MLB reliever, but those plans have not come to fruition. In 17 starts this year, the leftie went 0-3 with a 7.24 ERA.
RHP Ethan Roberts
D-backs
CF Kyle Lewis
Dodgers
None
Giants
RHP José Cruz
LHP Thomas Szapucki
RHP Cole Waites
Guardians
None
Mariners
1B/DH Mike Ford
Marlins
C Jacob Stallings
INF/OF Garrett Hampson
Mets
1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach
While Vogelbach may be a fan favorite, the New York Mets are not planning on keeping him around. In truth, there was never really a spot for "Vogie" on the team, and playing him always involved some lineup alterations from then-manager Buck Showalter.
Despite hitting .233 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, Vogelbach will be looking for a new team.
"The Daniel Vogelbach era has ended. So here's a tribute featuring ALL 47 TIMES he looked at strike 3 as a Met (to the rhythm of Prophets by A.C. Newman)" - Carson
RHP Jeff Brigham
RHP Sam Coonrod
RHP Trevor Gott
Luis Guillorme
Nationals
1B Dominic Smith
Washington Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith had a career year. His 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and .254 average was the highest of Smith's career. However, as a team, the Nats will likely be looking to make some big changes, and Smith evidently did not make the cut.
RHP Cory Abbott
Orioles
None
Padres
C Austin Nola
RHP Jose Espada
LHP Tim Hill
OF Taylor Kohlwey
Phillies
LHP Josh Fleming
Pirates
RHP Osvaldo Bido
RHP Hunter Stratton
Rangers
RHP Matt Bush
LHP Brett Martin
Rays
RHP Cooper Criswell
Red Sox
RHP Wyatt Mills
Reds
INF/OF Nick Senzel
Perhaps one of the most surprising MLB players on the list, Nick Senzel appeared to be an integral part of the young and exciting core of the Cincinnati Reds. However, as the team stares down financial constraints, allowing Senzel to walk makes more sense than letting go of Jonathan India, TJ Friedl, or Elly De La Cruz.
RHP Derek Law
LHP Reiver Sanmartin
Rockies
RHP Tommy Doyle
Royals
OF Diego Hernandez
LHP Austin Cox
Logan Porter
RHP Josh Staumont
Tigers
OF/DH Austin Meadows
RHP Spencer Turnbull
RHP Freddy Pacheco
RHP Garrett Hill
RHP Brenan Hanifee
Twins
LHP Jovani Moran
RHP Ronny Henriquez
White Sox
None
Yankees
RHP Albert Abreu
RHP Lou Trivino
Despite putting up a 1.66 ERA in 2022, the New York Yankees reliever missed all of 2023 on account of Tommy John Surgery. With the team looking to likely overhaul their pitching corps, Trivino is one arm who will have to find another MLB club for when he is ready to throw again.
LHP Anthony Misiewicz
