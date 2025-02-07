"Literally the best arm in baseball, not Shohei Ohtani, not Paul Skenes" - Fans react as Tarik Skubal’s memory proves as sharp as his pitching

Being a modern-day pitcher isn't easy, especially with all the analytics being thrown at you. Tarik Skubal seems to have grown well out of it. The reigning AL Cy Young winner's latest interview with MLB, where he had to guess how he struck out some big names, has left fans impressed.

On Thursday, MLB's social media account posted a video where Skubal identified the pitch type and pitch zone as the interviewer revealed the date and hitter. The first question was to guess a "2-2 count to Bobby Witt Jr. Sept. 18, bottom third, no outs." Skubal answered (correctly):

"Yeah, I threw a fastball as hard as I could up and away. Yeah, this is probably the highest strikeout I've ever had."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The next question was to guess a "2-2 count to Juan Soto, May 5, bottom third, no outs." Skubal, again correct, answered:

"Sinker down and away."

The final question of the quiz was a "2-2 count to Eli De La Cruz, July 7, bottom six."

"Kind of a pulled cut changeup down, I think," Skubal said.

Watch the video here:

Upon listening to this interview, fans were impressed with Tarik Skubal's sharp memory.

"Literally the best arm in baseball, not Ohtani…not Skenes …this guy!" one fan commented.

"🔥🔥🔥" another wrote.

"Mans laugh and smile is simply infectious," another wrote.

"Chris Illitch, please sign this man to a huge extension!" one fan has a request for the Tigers owner.

The reactions continue to be poured with one fan saying that is expected of modern players.

"All baseball players have this kind of memory 😎🔥" one fan wrote.

"sheesh!" another added.

"Big Man needs to be a Tiger for life. Brilliant man ……. Incredible leader and competitor. A joy to watch. Beast," another fan posted.

Fan Reactions (Instagram/@mlb)

Tarik Skubal could sign a contract extension this offseason

CBS Sports analyst Mike Axisa stitched a list of players who could sign an extension before the Opening Day.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal makes the list, where it mentions that he is projected to sign a seven-year, $188 million contract extension this offseason. If it happens, this will be the largest contract handed out by the Tigers since Miguel Cabrera was signed to eight years, $248 million deal.

Tarik Skubal is coming off a Cy Young year and is primed to do well in the future. He's under team control in 2025 and 2026 after which he'll become a free agent. The signing will ensure it doesn't happen and also fully maximize on his prime years ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback