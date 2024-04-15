"Literally me" - Jazz Chisholm Jr. opens up about anime character from 'One Piece' who mirrors his life's journey

Miami Marlins versatile star slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. has quickly become the central cog of the franchise since making his big league debut in 2020.

A valiant effort by the Miami roster saw them inch dangerously close to sealing the last wildcard spot in the previous season. This meant the expectations for Skip Schumaker and his boys were even higher heading into the 2024 MLB season.

While the start has been sluggish for the organization, Chisholm Jr. is trying to find alternatives to this poor run by keeping himself level-headed and watching his favorite anime during his free time.

In a recent interview, Jazz talked about his love for the art form and how he has been the biggest fan of anime since he was little kid.

"If you ask my parents, I've been watching anime from when I was three years old."

He further gave his personal recommendation:

"If you really want to fall in love with anime, like right away, I'll give you One Piece. But if you want something where you can build behind the story and understand, and try to watch it everyday.. I'll say Naruto."

Next, when the interviewer asked Jazz Chisholm Jr. to talk about one Straw Hat character who resonates with his personality the most, Jazz replied:

"Yeah, it's one character in One Piece. Luffy, the main character. Literally my whole story in my life reminds me of his. If you want to seem someone who is just like Jazz, he is like literally me"

Take a look at the short video here:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been struggling at the plate this season

Jazz Chisholm Jr has been struggling at the plate. He has posted a .208 batting average with a .700 OPS and has driven in nine runs with two bombs so far in the current MLB campaign.

However, his stats look better when compared with his fellow Marlins teammates. Skip Schumaker's unit has not found its rhythm yet, and losing some experienced stars to injuries way early in the season is costing the organization dearly.

If something has to give, it has to happen now as Miami continues their homestand with a three-game series against the SF Giants before hitting the road for the next seven games of the regular MLB season.

