"Literally a season changing bomb" "The Yankees are back!" - New York Yankees fans ecstatic after Josh Donaldson's walk-off grand slam against Tampa Bay Rays ends their losing streak

Much maligned New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson was the hero the Yankees needed in the tenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees and their fans were desperate for a win after losing three games on the trot.

When Donaldson stepped to the plate, down by three runs and with the bases loaded, magic was in the air. The Yankees posted a clip of the game winning grand slam on their Twitter account.

This single hit could be the return to form that the New York Yankees have been desperately searching for over the past few weeks. Nothing builds confidence like an emotionally charged win against a division rival.

Only time will tell how this game will affect the rest of their season, but it will be difficult to bet against the Yankees now.

This is exactly what fans of the team have been wanting to see for a long time. Perhaps too long, but they will take it.

After going down three runs in the top of the tenth inning, many had written the Yankees off. Perhaps doubt began to creep in for some of the Yankees players as well. Not Josh Donaldson.

Mike Mooney @MikeMooney25 @Yankees @BringerOfRain20 The bringer of rain. Make it rain, JD! One of the wildest 10th innings you’ll see @Yankees @BringerOfRain20 The bringer of rain. Make it rain, JD! One of the wildest 10th innings you’ll see

Donaldson has not been the star the New York Yankees fanbase had hoped he would be when the team acquired him from the Minnesota Twins. With most of his numbers below their career averages, fans were disappointed in him. However, there is no disappointment to be found tonight.

The amount of relief felt from the city of New York is palpable.

Despite the consecutive losses, it took just one huge win for confidence to return to MLB's most popular franchise.

Josh Donaldson ended the Yankees' losing streak before it could get any worse. At the end of the season, this game might be remembered as one of the most integral of the regular season.

Josh Donaldson has brought hope and confidence back to the New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson has been one of the most ridiculed and criticized Yankees all season long. The fact that he played the hero is made all the more impressive by how much he has had to overcome this season.

It is almost poetic that the way to win was not from their biggest star, but from a struggling player looking to regain the greatness he once had.

Edited by Diptanil Roy