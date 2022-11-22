MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson, now a free agent, is having the time of his life with his lady love. Proof are his social media photographs, which he recently posted on Instagram. Swanson posted a series of photos featuring his fiancee Mallory Pugh, the Chicago Red Stars forward.

In the first picture, the duo posed for a stunning picture on a yacht while in another Swanson is seen having fun with his friends and family.

"Little bit of fun ain’t never hurt nobody!" – Dansby Swanson

Swanson won the World Series in 2021 when he was a shortstop for the Atlanta Braves. Soon after the victory, he proposed to his girlfriend Pugh.

Dansby Swanson got down on one knee and proposed to Mallory Pugh

Swanson knelt down in front of the festive house, where Pugh, a member of the USWNT who won the FIFA World Cup in 2019, was greeted with a huge balloon arch.

The MLB player and soccer sensation each posted a separate Instagram update with the news.

"Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon 💍📸 @m_howellsmedia" – Dansby Swanson

The pair flew to Miami on a private plane with friends after Swanson proposed.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves - Game 2.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Swanson in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft. Due to an injury, he missed the majority of his first season.

Swanson made his MLB debut in August 2016 for the Atlanta Braves. He was the lone rookie from Atlanta selected for the Braves' 2017 Opening Day roster. However, due to his offensive and defensive struggles, he was demoted to Triple-A in July.

Dansby Swanson's 2018 campaign was delayed by wrist and hand ailments, and his bruised heel forced him to miss a month of the 2019 campaign.

Swanson had a healthy 2020, with a career-high batting average of .274 and he ranked third in the MLB with 49 runs scored. He then brought the Braves their first World Series victory since 1995 in 2021.

Pugh is an American soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

She holds the record for the most assists in USWNT history before the age of 20. She became the youngest player in USWNT history to reach 10 career assists. Pugh was the youngest player in USWNT history to be chosen and participate in an Olympic qualifying tournament in January 2016 at the age of 17.

