"Little League Field, Again...this is a joke" "Chris Woodward punching air right now" - Gleyber Torres continues to infuriate New York Yankees haters, fans mock his homer to the short porch in Yankee Stadium

The shallow right field in the home of the New York Yankees has been the subject of plenty of criticism in recent weeks. It started with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward calling it a "little league field." The short porch discourse was stoked again by a home run from Gleyber Torres that barely made it into the first row of bleachers.

A clip of the Gleyber Torres homer was posted to Twitter by the official team account.

"So call me, Gleyby" - @ New York Yankees

This is a tremedous issue for the haters of the New York Yankees, because it will never change, so there is no way to avoid getting roasted for it. On the flip side, it provides a competitive advantage for the home team that gets to take advantage of it in 50% of their games this season.

According to the automated home run tracker account on Twitter, fans have a good argument about the short porch with this homer.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#RepBX



Home Run



Exit velo: 100 mph

Launch angle: 33 deg

Proj. distance: 361 ft



This would have been a home run in 6/30 MLB ballparks



TOR (1) @ NYY (3)

4th Gleyber Torres vs Jose BerriosHome RunExit velo: 100 mphLaunch angle: 33 degProj. distance: 361 ftThis would have been a home run in 6/30 MLB ballparksTOR (1) @ NYY (3)4th Gleyber Torres vs Jose Berrios#RepBXHome Run 💣Exit velo: 100 mphLaunch angle: 33 degProj. distance: 361 ftThis would have been a home run in 6/30 MLB ballparksTOR (1) @ NYY (3)🔻 4th https://t.co/6S0EAHoN1k

"This would have been a home run in 6/30 MLB ballparks" - @ Would it dong?

This homer from Gleyber Torres sent the internet into a frenzy.

New York Yankees haters had a field day on Twitter

Fans in the building are certainly okay with that homer.

Hating the New York Yankees is more than just a passion for some people; it's a way of life. The short right field in Yankee Stadium has just been an avenue to direct that hate and discredit the team.

This user, Zack, echoed the sentiments of the Texas Rangers manager who called it a little league field.

"Little League Field, Again..this is a joke" - @ Zackmundo

MLB analyst Ben Verlander immediately brought the conversation to Chris Woodward.

"Chris Woodward punching air right now" - @ Ben Verlander

This user clearly has some pent-up frustration with the biggest team in the MLB.

AJ Yurista @YuristaAj @Yankees Another little league hr what else is new with the little league Yankees @Yankees Another little league hr what else is new with the little league Yankees

"Another little league hr what else is new with the little league Yankees" - @ AJ Yurista

Some fans of the home team have embraced the short porch and are happy it was utilized against the Toronto Blue Jays.

rey @thisisyemi @Yankees The Blue Jays just got short porched @Yankees The Blue Jays just got short porched😎

"The Blue Jays just got short porched" - @ Rey

As usual, the hate for the New York Yankees outweighed the support for the team, evidenced by this user taking a shot at Yankee Stadium.

"That’s a homer in every little league field in America" - @ The Sedge

Juan Martin is not impressed by this home run. I'm not sure how Gleyber Torres will recover.

"Only in the Yankee stadium" - @ Juan Martin

Craig Appleby seems a little envious about the advantage that the New York Yankees find themselves with.

Craig Appleby @Craig_Appleby @Yankees That porch is so annoying... Must be nice to play in a minor league ball park. @Yankees That porch is so annoying... Must be nice to play in a minor league ball park.

"That porch is so annoying... Must be nice to play in a minor league ball park." - @ Craig Appleby

While the fans took their opportunity to mock the New York Yankees and the now infamous short porch, I'm sure the team does not care and will take homers any way they can find them. This could be a storyline to follow all season long.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt