"Little League Field, Again...this is a joke" "Chris Woodward punching air right now" - Gleyber Torres continues to infuriate New York Yankees haters, fans mock his homer to the short porch in Yankee Stadium

The shallow right field in the home of the New York Yankees has been the subject of plenty of criticism in recent weeks. It started with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward calling it a "little league field." The short porch discourse was stoked again by a home run from Gleyber Torres that barely made it into the first row of bleachers.
A clip of the Gleyber Torres homer was posted to Twitter by the official team account.
"So call me, Gleyby" - @ New York Yankees
This is a tremedous issue for the haters of the New York Yankees, because it will never change, so there is no way to avoid getting roasted for it. On the flip side, it provides a competitive advantage for the home team that gets to take advantage of it in 50% of their games this season.
According to the automated home run tracker account on Twitter, fans have a good argument about the short porch with this homer.
"This would have been a home run in 6/30 MLB ballparks" - @ Would it dong?
This homer from Gleyber Torres sent the internet into a frenzy.
New York Yankees haters had a field day on Twitter
Hating the New York Yankees is more than just a passion for some people; it's a way of life. The short right field in Yankee Stadium has just been an avenue to direct that hate and discredit the team.
This user, Zack, echoed the sentiments of the Texas Rangers manager who called it a little league field.
"Little League Field, Again..this is a joke" - @ Zackmundo
MLB analyst Ben Verlander immediately brought the conversation to Chris Woodward.
"Chris Woodward punching air right now" - @ Ben Verlander
This user clearly has some pent-up frustration with the biggest team in the MLB.
"Another little league hr what else is new with the little league Yankees" - @ AJ Yurista
Some fans of the home team have embraced the short porch and are happy it was utilized against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"The Blue Jays just got short porched" - @ Rey
As usual, the hate for the New York Yankees outweighed the support for the team, evidenced by this user taking a shot at Yankee Stadium.
"That’s a homer in every little league field in America" - @ The Sedge
Juan Martin is not impressed by this home run. I'm not sure how Gleyber Torres will recover.
"Only in the Yankee stadium" - @ Juan Martin
Craig Appleby seems a little envious about the advantage that the New York Yankees find themselves with.
"That porch is so annoying... Must be nice to play in a minor league ball park." - @ Craig Appleby
While the fans took their opportunity to mock the New York Yankees and the now infamous short porch, I'm sure the team does not care and will take homers any way they can find them. This could be a storyline to follow all season long.