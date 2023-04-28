Little League is one of the hallmarks of amateur baseball in the United States and in the wider global scene.

While many reflect on their own time spent in various leagues as children as overwhelmingly positive, sometimes things can get a little bit out of hand.

The league in Deptford County, New Jersey is known to attract raucous spectators. These spectators, who often come in the form of overzealous parents, have been known to give the officials more than a little bit of heat.

Little league heckling from sideline observers has gotten so flagrant in the Philadelphia suburb that at least two officials have called it quits within the last week. The amateur umpires cited concerns that the abuse was making their volunteer roles untenable.

"They're coming here, they're being abused, they don't need that. So they're walking away," - Deptford County LL President Don Bozzuffi

Obviously, this presents a challenge for the league. If umpires keep quitting, the very viability of children's baseball in Deptford is at serious risk. It all came down to Deptford Township Little League President Don Bozzuffi, a diehard Philadelphia Phillies fan, to find a solution.

Speaking to WPVI, a Philadelphia-based news network, Bozzuffi shared an interesting new system for combating heckling parents. According to the league president, parents who initiate altercations with the officiating staff will automatically be slotted in to officiate the next three games.

Little League @LittleLeague We're all in it for the kids but sometimes argumentative parents and spectators cross the line in interactions with umpires.



"We're all in it for the kids but sometimes argumentative parents and spectators cross the line in interactions with umpires. At Deptford Township Little League, heckling the umpire will land you a job officiating three games yourself or be at risk being banned from the field." - Little League

According to Bozzuffi, this ensures that aggressive onlookers might think twice before saying something that (in all likelyhoods) they would come to regret in time anyway.

Deptford Little League walks the line between competition and fun successfully

Moreover, local residents and the majority of Deptford LL parents seem to be onboard with the new idea. Some have even stated to local news outlets that the mood of recent games has not been healthy for young players.

Competition is a natural part of baseball. But children should also be made aware that they are not competing in Game 7 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With these new measures, Deptford County has brought sanity back to amateur baseball.

