"Little League stadium” - Fans debate whether Aaron Judge would surpass Cal Raleigh’s HR total in Seattle

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was named the American League MVP unanimously last season. However, the All-Star outfielder is facing a tough challenge for the prize from Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.The Mariners catcher is on a historic run this season, boasting a tally of MLB-leading 50 home runs. Cal Raleigh has already broken Kansas City Royals All-Star Salvador Perez's record for most home runs (48) by a catcher in a season.While Judge has 43 home runs for the season, a X post claimed the Yankees captain would have 44 homers if he played at the Mariners' T-Mobile Park. The post also claimed that Raleigh's number would drop from 50 to 41 if the Mariners catcher played at Yankee Stadium.&quot;Fun fact: Aaron Judge would have 43 HRs if he played every game in TMobile Park (same as currently) Cal Raleigh would have only 41 HRs if he played every game in Yankee Stadium (He has 50 currently) “Little League stadium”The post started a debate among baseball fans.&quot;Yankee stadium is a little league park, don’t get it twisted,&quot; wrote a fan.Winston Edwards @WinstonEdw72562LINKYankee stadium is a little league park, don’t get it twistedThat’s actually a crazy fact. I figured he got at least one opposite field cheapie in NY.&quot;Shane1987 @SWentz09LINKThat’s actually a crazy fact. I figured he got at least one opposite field cheapie in NY&quot;No. Butterfly Effect. Changing one factor changes many others. Can't assume he'd hit the same way in another park.&quot;Edward P. Moser @EdwardMoser1LINKNo. Butterfly Effect. Changing one factor changes many others. Can't assume he'd hit the same way in another park.&quot;Don’t spit facts for the naysayers!!!&quot;Michael Day @MichaelDayDMDLINKDon’t spit facts for the naysayers!!!&quot;Oh please.. Judge has a ton of Yankee Stadium Specials barely clearing the right field fence. Yea “wiffle ball park.”rSeaOtterz @OtternessR27437LINKOh please.. Judge has a ton of Yankee Stadium Specials barely clearing the right field fence. Yea “wiffle ball park.”Aaron Judge had a season-low six home runs in August, although he finished the month with home runs on consecutive games against the Chicago White Sox.Aaron Judge not &quot;pulling&quot; for Cal Raleigh with Mariners catcher threatening AL home run recordWhile Cal Raleigh has already set the record for most home runs by a catcher this season, the Mariners power-hitter is threatening to get close to break Aaron Judge's AL-record 62 home runs.The Yankees captain said he &quot;loved&quot; watching Raleigh but is not pulling for him to break his home run record as the Mariners are in race for a AL Wild Card spot along with the Bronx Bombers.&quot;Cal Raleigh is a great guy and a great ambassador for the game,’’ Judge said. “I love watching him do his thing. We’re in a fight for the wild card and the division. I’m not pulling for anyone to do anything that’s not the Yankees.”The Yankees hold a 3.0 game lead over the Mariners in the wild-card race, with the Boston Red Sox in the thick of action, just 1.0 games behind New York.