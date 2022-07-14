"Lmfao this is crazy" "100% they did this on purpose to avoid the bigger story" - MLB Twitter reacts to Whit Merrifield's 553-games played streak coming to an end, fans refuse to accept toe injury as the cause 

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield had an impressive 553-games played streak that came to an end yesterday due to a toe injury. At least that is what the Royals organization is saying.

Earlier today, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny stated that 10 of his players will not be traveling with the team to Toronto due to them being unvaccinated. Merrifield is among the players not traveling north of the border this week.

Many baseball fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Merrifield's injury. The injury is crazy given how durable he has been over his career.

The injury calls into question whether or not it was the real reason he missed yesterday's game or if it is because he is unvaccinated.

Some fans think that Merrifield is not hurt.

Overall, this is an intriguing development in Kansas City. As the playoffs get closer, it will be interesting to see how games in Toronto play out due to the restrictions.

07/13/2022: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals game highlights

Jonathan Schoop is tagged out by catcher MJ Melendez during today's Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals game.

Earlier today, the Kansas City Royals faced off against the Detroit Tigers in the final game of a four-game series in Kansas City. The Royals won two out of the first three games and will look to win the series this afternoon.

The Tigers started the game with an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 in the first inning. They would have zero scoring until the fourth inning when Emmanuel Rivera hit an RBI double to tie the game up for the Royals at 1-1.

The Kansas City Royals then scored two more runs in the inning due to a fielding error by Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop to make it 3-1.

The Royals added insurance runs to make it 5-1 before they held on for a final score of 5-2. Their record is now 35-53. Here are the full-game highlights:

Whit Merrifield among several Royals unvaccinated players that are potential trade candidates

Veteran players like Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor, Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier are unvaccinated players that may be dealt with at the deadline.

The fact that the players are unvaccinated may hurt their trade value as teams do not want their player to sit out during a series in Toronto. This story will get even more interesting the closer we get to the trade deadline.

