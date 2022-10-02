"Lock him up!" - Former President Donald Trump was once greeted with angry chants during Game 5 of the World Series between Washington Nationals and Houston Astros

Wherever Donald Trump goes, controversies follow. The former president is no stranger to dealing with jeers from capacity crowds and was served the same treatment during his visit to Nationals Park in 2019.

Attending Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, Trump was showered with a resounding round of boos.

"Pres. Trump was loudly booed by some fans at Nationals Park after being introduced during Game 5 of the World Series." - World News Tonight

It was Trump’s first time attending a Major League Baseball game since taking office in January of 2017.

Chants of “Lock him up!” also accompanied a chorus of jeers, referencing the chants he previously led against former adversary, Hillary Clinton.

"Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries" - Monica Alba

Trump arrived at the ballpark shortly after the first inning and made his way to a lower-level box. His late arrival was a deliberate measure to avoid disruptions for the arriving crowd.

Trump’s entry wasn’t shown by the cameras, but his presence wasn’t a secret for long. Fans seated near his box noticed him and the news spread like wildfire.

He was formally introduced to the crowd before the beginning of the fourth inning, and the attending fans made their thoughts loud and clear.

Trump is a deeply unpopular figure in the nation's capital, having received only 4% of votes in the District of Columbia in the 2016 election.

"Look how Trump’s face changes when he realizes an entire stadium is booing him" - Arlen Parsa

Faint cheers for Donald Trump in an ocean of jeers

Donald Trump had announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier that day. Some faint cheers were heard, but they were nothing in comparison to the resounding boos.

It was only after the cameras shifted to a few members of the United States military that the jeers faded. A message thanking the military for their service flashed across the in-stadium screen as fans started applauding.

The Nats went on to lose Game 5 in Donald Trump’s presence. However, they had the last laugh after winning the final two games to clinch their maiden World Series title.

