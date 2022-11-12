The New York Mets have shown early interest in signing Carlos Rodon. Rodon led the league in FIP (fielding independent pitching). This is similar to ERA, but FIP only focuses on things a pitcher can control (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs).

Carlos Rodon spent last season with the San Francisco Giants. He was picked up in free agency on a one-year deal. He previously spent seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport



NYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason

si.com/mlb/mets/news/… Source: Mets have shown early interest in LHP Carlos RodonNYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason Source: Mets have shown early interest in LHP Carlos RodonNYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseasonsi.com/mlb/mets/news/…

New York Mets fans wouldn't mind seeing the team pursue Carlos Rodon. He's a solid lefty who has one of the most effective fastballs in the league. He'd fit in well in New York.

Jacob deGrom is a free agent, and the team is possibly looking for his replacement. Fans wouldn't mind signing him; he seems to be getting better as he ages.

"Lock him up, preferably sooner than later," one fan said.

"Finally some actualy news we want to hear!" cheered another.

Moe Hammoudeh. @MoeJetsMetsNYK twitter.com/ragazzoreport/… Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport



NYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason

si.com/mlb/mets/news/… Source: Mets have shown early interest in LHP Carlos RodonNYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason Source: Mets have shown early interest in LHP Carlos RodonNYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseasonsi.com/mlb/mets/news/… Finally some actual news we want to hear! #LGM Finally some actual news we want to hear! #LGM twitter.com/ragazzoreport/…

Brandon ®️ @BLCity5 Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport



NYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason

si.com/mlb/mets/news/… Source: Mets have shown early interest in LHP Carlos RodonNYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseason Source: Mets have shown early interest in LHP Carlos RodonNYM are expected to be in the mix for Rodon this offseasonsi.com/mlb/mets/news/… LETS GOOO! twitter.com/ragazzoreport/… LETS GOOO! twitter.com/ragazzoreport/…

Mets fans are ecstatic that their team is in the mix for Carlos Rodon. He finished the season with the third-most strikeouts in the league with 237. He was extremely effective in 2022.

It will be a busy offseason for the New York Mets

Washington Nationals v NY Mets

The New York Mets will surely be busy this offseason trying to make their team a 2023 World Series contender. Owner Steven Cohen isn't afraid to throw money at superstar players. He's been doing just that since acquiring the team in 2020.

He's spent nearly $314 million on payroll, which leads the league. He doesn't leave any rock unturned when trying to make his team better.

Cohen was quick to re-sign his All-Star closer, Edwin Diaz, to a five-year, $102 million contract. As far as relievers go, there aren't many big names in the free-agent market. The team didn't want to take the chance of trying to find his replacement.

The team has been rumored to be interested in lefty-reliever Andrew Chafin. They don't have a truly reliable lefty-reliever in their bullpen. The Mets have passed on him twice now, and this could be the year that they pull the trigger. He has an extremely effective mix of pitches and speeds.

Given how heavily Cohen has been spending, there's also the possibility that they could be the ones to land Aaron Judge. Mets fans would be beside themselves if that were to happen.

Expect the Mets to make some serious moves in free agency.

Poll : 0 votes