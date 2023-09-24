Logan Allen Injury Update: Guardians rookie pitcher's season ends after being placed on 15-day IL

Cleveland Guardians rookie pitcher Logan Allen's impressive season has ended. The team announced on Saturday that the hard-throwing lefty has been placed on the 15-day IL.

Allen is dealing with shoulder inflammation. He made 24 starts for Cleveland, compiling a 7-8 record with a 3.81 ERA and 119 strikeouts on 125 innings of work. He will turn his attention to getting healthy for next season.

The Guardians were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday after the Minnesota Twins captured the American League Central.

Logan Allen is not the only Guardians pitcher to be placed on the IL

Logan Allen has been somewhat of a bright spot for this team during a disappointing season. He has done well during his first season in the big leagues, and the Guardians are excited for his future.

However, injuries have plagued this team nearly all season long. Their ace, Shane Bieber, was placed on the 60-day IL earlier in the season after dealing with inflammation in his elbow. On Friday, he returned to start a game for the first time since June 12.

Another starting pitcher who has dealt with an injury this season is Trison McKenzie. He has been dealing with a strained UCL and has been on the IL since June 10. He is healthy now and will return on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The injuries have not helped this team at all this season. They had the talent to stack up with the Minnesota Twins but could not stay healthy enough.

Hopefully, Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Logan Allen can stay healthy next year. If they do, that will be one tough starting rotation to face.

Expect this team to come out next season with a chip on their shoulder. They know they are a better ball club than what they have shown fans this season.