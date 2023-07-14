Logan Gilbert Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Mariners talented pitcher

Logan Gilbert is one of the names appearing in rumors as the MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching. The talented starting pitcher of the Seattle Mariners has proven himself to be an effective player at the MLB level, however, he could find himself on the move this summer.

While the club would undoubtedly want to retain Logan Gilbert, however, given their starting pitching depth, as well as their needs elsewhere on the roster, he could be seen as expendable.

If the Seattle Mariners indeed move on from Gilbert this summer, there will likely be several teams interested in acquiring his services. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the 26-year-old starter.

#1 - The St. Louis Cardinals have been heavily linked to Logan Gilbert

If the Mariners trade Gilbert this summer, the most likely landing spot appears to be the St. Louis Cardinals. The two clubs are ideal trade partners given both team's needs and excesses. For St. Louis, the Cardinals are reportedly looking to improve their starting pitching, which is something that Seattle has in abundance.

"Cardinals Interested In Logan Gilbert" - @mlbtraderumors

On the other end of the deal, the Mariners are reportedly looking for additional depth in their offensive lineup, with many liking Tommy Edman as the potential return for Gilbert.

#2 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could be buyers on the pitching market

Another contender that will likely look to improve their starting pitching depth is the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Los Angeles has a strong pitching rotation, they simply cannot stay healthy. Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Julio Rodriguez, and Walker Buehler have all missed time this season, which could lead to moves at the deadline.

Gilbert could be an ideal fit in the Dodgers rotation, and Los Angeles has plenty of versatile batters that could intrigue the Mariners into a potential deal.

#3 - The Baltimore Orioles could be a contender to land Gilbert in a deal

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the feel-good stories of the 2023 regular season. The ultra-talented young core of the O's have proven themselves ready to perform in the MLB, however, an area of the roster that could use improvement is the pitching rotation.

"The Mariners will regret trading Logan Gilbert if they do. If only they had this point every year when they could’ve added MLB level talent instead of trading what has been long thought to be a core arm." - @DodgeZane

As a team, Baltimore ranks 16th in the MLB with a collective team ERA of 4.14. Gilbert would provide the contending Orioles with an instant upgrade to their pitching rotation. Given his remaining years of arbitration eligibility, he could become a key piece for the future as well.

