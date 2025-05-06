Logan Webb’s wife Sharidan catches attention with hilarious question about Giants ace dual-sport look

Logan Webb's wife Sharidan reacted to a picture where the San Francisco Giants ace is walking back to the dugout with a football in one hand and a glove on the other.

It was from Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Webb pitched seven innings, allowing six hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts. The performance helped Webb register his fourth win of the season. His ERA is 2.61 and has 56 strikeouts as he pushes his name for the 2025 NL Cy Young.

After the Giants' 9-3 win, Sharidan reshared the graphic with a question:

“Does he play football or baseball??”

Sharidan's Instagram story

Logan Webb did play football growing up. He was the starting quarterback during his junior and senior years of high school at Rocklin High. Webb has previously mentioned that football has helped his baseball career.

Logan Webb credits football coach from Rocklin High for player he is today

Two years ago, in February, when Logan Webb had to pick someone for the 2023 Positive Coaching Alliance Game Changer Awards and Benefit, he selected his high school football coach from Rocklin High, Jason Adams.

Webb shared the impact of Adams on his life, as he changed him for the "better."

"He made me want to be better as a high schooler. I had moments where I probably was a little lazier, and I maybe wasn't taking practice as seriously, and he would get on me. He would be like, 'Hey, take this stuff seriously,' " Webb said.

"It would push me to try to get better in that aspect of it and I think that's something that I've carried with me throughout my baseball career, as well, is making sure I take every day seriously and not just when it matters."

Webb might not have made it big in his football career but the learnings he took from Adams helped him get to the biggest stages in baseball. He is now one of the best pitchers in the majors and Adams deserves a lot of credit for it.

