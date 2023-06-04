Who is Logan Webb's wife, Sharidan Webb? A glimpse into the personal life of Giants pitcher 

Logan Webb is a professional pitcher for the San Francisco Giants. On December 5, 2021, he completed an important milestone in his life when he married his longtime girlfriend Sharidan Morales.

Sharidan Webb was born on August 13, 1997, to Rick and Shari Morales. She also has a sister named Savanna, and is a native of Rocklin, California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharidan is a former high-school cheerleader. After graduating from high school, she decided to become a nurse by profession. To that end, she became a registered nurse in 2022. Apart from nursing, she also loves traveling and in 2018, she shared pictures from her trip to European countries.

Logan Webb and Sharidan Morales are high-school sweethearts. They first met each other at Rocklin High School and started dating in 2014. After seven years of dating, they finally tied the knot on December 5, 2021. She has been supporting Logan since his minor league days, and even visited Logan to support him during his games.

Logan Webb's MLB career

Logan Webb in the San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves game

Logan Webb is gradually becoming a veteran baseball player. After being selected by the San Francisco Giants in 2014, he finally made his major league debut in 2019, after gaining experience in the minor leagues.

Since then, Webb has been proving his worth to the team. He is known for his mix of sinker, changeup, and slider pitching styles. In 2022, Webb became the first Giants pitcher who won 15 or more games in a regular season. This feat was last accomplished by both Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto in 2016. He still has a long way to go to prove himself in the MLB.

Poll : 0 votes