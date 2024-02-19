"Long time no see" - Aaron Judge greets reporters as Yankees superstar shows up for spring training camp in style

On February 20, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hold their first full-squad workout of the spring. Judge, being the team's captain, can expect no shortage of press coverage this year. Upon his arrival at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Judge hit the ground running.

Greeted by the media in the bowels of his team's spring facility, Judge expressed his trademark cordiality. Although he did not seem to have the time to stop, the 31-year old told onlooking members of the press, "long time, no see."

Last year, the New York Yankees finished with a record of 82-80, placing them fourth in their division. Hitting was a point of particular hardship for the Bombers, with the team's .228 cumulative average ranking them 29th out of 30 teams.

On June 4, 2023, Judge completed a highlight-reel catch against Los Angeles Dodgers hitter JD Martinez. Upon smashing through the oufield fence in LA, Judge grimaced as he threw the ball back to the infield. It was later claimed by his team that their right fielder had fractured his toe on the play.

It was, however, later revealed that Judge's injury was more serious than originally acknowledged. After it was announced that the 2022 AL MVP had actually torn a ligament, Judge sat out until the end of July. Through 106 games in the pinstripes last year, Judge hit .267/.406/.613 with 75 RBIs and 37 home runs, a far cry from his record-shattering 60 bombs the prior season.

With his health restored, the Yankees will be hoping that Judge will be a bulwark against any sort of familiar offensive woes. Under Aaron Judge's nine-year, $360 million contract, he is the highest-paid position player in MLB history.

Aaron Judge remains the lynchpin of the Yankees offense

Although bats like former San Diego Padres star Juan Soto have been added to the lineup this offseason, Aaron Judge was always going to be the centrepiece for the Yankees. As such, the captain will serve the unique role of setting an example for the club, both on the field and in the clubhouse.

One of the most dangerous bats in history, Judge's casual remarks to the media foreshadow a campaign in which he is bound to be their focal point.

