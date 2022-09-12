Look: Joey Gallo dresses up as a Chippendales member as the Los Angeles Dodgers honor an eccentric tradition

Joey Gallo has once again found himself trending on social media site Twitter. This time, however, it wasn't about his gameplay or how he made the move from New York to Los Angeles. Gallo's virality on the platform was for comical reasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated a tradition.

Every year, Dodgers rookies are required to dress up as different characters from the pop culture genre. However, in 2019, the team maximized the opportunity and had everyone join in on the fun.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently clinched a playoff spot after dominating the San Diego Padres. The Blue Crew have now set their sights on a road trip to Arizona. But first, the team dressed up in some eccentric attire and had some fun.

"Team dress up #Chippendales #Vegasbound @dodgers" - @ Justin Turner

No one could have topped the eccentricity of the quartet of Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger. The four men dressed up as members of the Chippendales dance troupe, which is best known for its striptease performances.

Turner and Bellinger had body suits on as part of their get-up. Jackson and Joey Gallo, on the other hand, just dressed up (or the lack thereof) just putting on a bow tie and oil to make it work. Gallo's boldness had Twitter in stitches.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo dressed up as Chippendales dancers Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo dressed up as Chippendales dancers 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3VNkXRxvlA

jordaaan @naaadroj Yall i am deceased Yall i am deceased https://t.co/E3dZyn2OL7

Joey Gallo and the Dodgers had some fun after clinching a playoff berth

There were reviews with Gallo's costume (or the lack of it) for the team's annual costume day.

Other Dodgers players have also had fun with their attire. Julio Urias channeled the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game as he dressed up as one of the guards in jumpsuits.

Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson dressed up as Top Gun's Goose and Maverick.

And last but certainly not least, Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia suited up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from the children's show Spongebob Squarepants.

The team will now open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks before a short two-game set against the Giants in the Bay Area.

