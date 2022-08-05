Look: Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger lists his incredible Man Cave in Arizona for sale at $4 million, fans drool over it on Twitter

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger has put his house in Chandler, Arizona, up for sale for a whopping $3.99 million. Jomboy Media, a Twitter account that focuses on pop culture and sports content, posted a clip of Cody's house tour on Twitter, leaving fans wonderstruck.

It is no secret that MLB players earn a huge amount of money. Their earning potential increases as they progress in their careers. Buying palatial houses is common among MLB players.

Cody, who is currently sitting on a net worth of $2.5 million, bought the Arizona property in 2020 for $2.85 million.

Cody's Arizona property has all the world-class facilities. From a basketball court to a private airplane hangar, you name it, and the mansion has it! Other notable facilities at the property include a batting cage, swimming pool, and game room.

After the clip of Cody's opulent mansion surfaced online, MLB fans were in awe.

Twitteratis can't seem to get over Cody Bellinger's extravagant property in Arizona

Private property that includes an airplane hangar is like a dream come true for many. Cody's property is redefining luxury.

Cody's property sprawls across 4,513-square-foot having state-of-the-art facilities. Money can do wonders if you know where to expend the bucks.

Meanwhile, MLB fans went after Cody's statistics. Many compared his 2022 performance with his net worth and started spewing hate.

Cody recently bought another lavish property in Arizona. His new home is located in Scottsdale and is estimated at $4.3 million. It offers unparalleled views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenician Golf Course.

Cody made his MLB debut with Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and won his first World Series with the MLB team in 2020.

Cody is currently in a relationship with model Chase Carter. The couple has a daughter together, Caiden Carter Bellinger.

Cody's new Scottsdale property is a perfect abode for the family of three to grow old together and create lifelong memories.

