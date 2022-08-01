Look: Robert Downey Jr. visits New York Yankees ballpark but team loses to Kansas City Royals

Yesterday, actor Robert Downey Jr. of "Iron Man" fame, attended the New York Yankees versus Kansas City Royals game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees took to Twitter to post a snippet of him at the ballpark taking in the action. The tweet received 9K+ likes and has been quote-tweeted 1,136 times.

Not many MLB fans know Downey is a Yankees fan. Like any other common spectator in the stadium, Robert was dressed in a simple manner in a plain black t-shirt, a hat, and eyewear. As the camera took his shot, he displayed the rock and roll sign.

"Ballpark Tony Stark" - New York Yankees

It was upsetting to see the New York Yankees lose to the Kansas City Royals 8-5 after Robert Downey Jr. came down to watch the MLB team play. Even Iron Man couldn't save the Yankees last night.

"FINAL: Royals 8, Yankees 6" - Kansas City Royals

Yankees fans were over the moon after the picture of Robert went viral online. Lots of respectful responses poured in for the celebrity.

MLB Twitter reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s presence at New York Yankees vs Kansas City Royals game

Yankees fans were ecstatic to get a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr. in the Bronx.

Most of the Yankees fans were rooting for the team to win the game since Robert was in the crowd.

It was a delight to see Robert having a good time at the Yankee Stadium because fans are accustomed to seeing him onscreen. Truly, baseball unites everyone.

Yesterday's game was a star-studded occasion thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s presence at the field.

