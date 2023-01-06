Renowned New York Yankees hitter Lou Gehrig once famously dressed up as Tarzan in 1936, presumably to kick off a career in the movies.

Nicknamed the "Iron Horse,” Gehrig had a swashbuckling look about him on set with a mace in hand and clad in leopard skin. The costumes and props perfectly epitomized Gehrig, who was an extremely dangerous hitter on the field.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix A publicity photo of Lou Gehrig as Tarzan. Gehrig was trying to launch a movie career. 1936. A publicity photo of Lou Gehrig as Tarzan. Gehrig was trying to launch a movie career. 1936. https://t.co/RVAJ2JCllM

"A publicity photo of Lou Gehrig as Tarzan. Gehrig was trying to launch a movie career. 1936." - Baseball In Pics, Twitter

Later, Gehring famously starred in the 1938 20th Century Fox movie Rawhide. This was his first and only feature-film appearance. Many believed that Gehrig would make it into the movie business, and there is no denying that the former great looked fantastic playing the part.

The 1942 film The Pride of the Yankees was a film based on Gehrig’s life. The movie received 11 Academy Award nominations and won in one category.

Elanor Gehrig, Lou Gehrig’s wife, wrote an autobiography alongside Joseph Durso in 1976 which was later made into a movie. The 1978 TV movie A Love Affair: The Eleanor and Lou Gehrig Story.

"Lou Gehrig and his wife, 1938" - Baseball In Pics, Twitter

Lou Gehrig was an All-Star seven consecutive times

Gehrig played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, and all of them were with the New York Yankees. He was an All-Star seven consecutive times, a six-time World Series champion, a Triple Crown winner, and twice an American League (AL) MVP.

Katie Sharp @ktsharp My 10 favorite stats of Lou Gehrig's career; celebrating a legend bit.ly/1m06WcC My 10 favorite stats of Lou Gehrig's career; celebrating a legend bit.ly/1m06WcC

"My 10 favorite stats of Lou Gehrig's career; celebrating a legend http://bit.ly/1m06WcC" - Katie Sharp, Twitter

Gehrig was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938 and was the first MLB player to have his uniform number (4) retired by a team.

An undiagnosed ailment at the time, now known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, forced him to retire at the age of 36 and claimed his life two years later.

As a tribute to his unmatched persona on the field, the league awards the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award annually. It is given to the MLB player who best exhibits Gehrig's integrity and character.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels Lou Gehrig Memorial Award is granted to @thejoshhamilton-player who "best exemplifies the giving character" of Gehrig http://t.co/xJF2sOuoLT Lou Gehrig Memorial Award is granted to @thejoshhamilton-player who "best exemplifies the giving character" of Gehrig http://t.co/xJF2sOuoLT

"Lou Gehrig Memorial Award is granted to @thejoshhamilton -player who "best exemplifies the giving character" of Gehrig" - Los Angeles Angles, Twitter

Gehrig's demise was a shock to the world at the time, but his legacy in the game will live on forever, without a doubt.

