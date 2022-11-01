Looking at the MLB World Series winners by year

With the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set to face off in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, both teams are looking to get ahead. Of the last 18 World Series that were tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 won 14 of the 18 total series.

The Phillies and Astros are both trying to join an exclusive club of World Series winners this year. They've both won before, but are trying to increase their franchise's totals. Who else has won in recent years?

Looking back at all the World Series winners this century

2000: New York Yankees

The 2000 Yankees were the last team to repeat as World Series champions. They did so by defeating their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, in five games. A young Derek Jeter was named series MVP.

2001: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Yankees' bid for another repeat fell just short as the Diamondbacks edged them out in seven games. Luis Gonzalez walked off Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera to complete a one-run comeback in the ninth inning. Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson were named MVPs.

2002: Anaheim Angels

The Angels, who were then called the Anaheim Angels, won the World Series in 2002. They did so by defeating the San Francisco Giants in seven games. Troy Glaus earned MVP honors.

2003: Florida Marlins

The Marlins, now called the Miami Marlins, won the series in 2003 after outlasting the Yankees in six games. Starting pitcher Josh Beckett was named MVP of the series.

2004: Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox broke the curse and won the World Series in emphatic fashion, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals. Slugger Manny Ramirez' performance earned him an MVP.

2005: Chicago White Sox

The White Sox took home the trophy in 2005 after another sweep. The Astros, then in the National League, were ousted in four games. Jermaine Dye was named MVP.

2006: St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals earned redemption in 2006 over the Detroit Tigers in five games. David Eckstein was the MVP for them.

2007: Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox earned their second World Series title this century by completing their second sweep. They took out the Colorado Rockies, thanks in large part to Mike Lowell's MVP performance.

2008: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies' last title came in 2008. They were able to take down the Tampa Bay Rays, who remain without a championship, in just five games. Cole Hamels earned MVP honors.

2009: New York Yankees

The Yankees title drought began after they defeated the Phillies in 2009, which is also the last time they even made the World Series. Hideki Matsui was the MVP.

2010: San Francisco Giants

The Giants' even-year dynasty began in 2010 with a five-game win over the Texas Rangers. They owe a lot to Edgar Renteria, who won MVP that series.

2011: St. Louis Cardinals

David Freese played a huge role in the Cardinals win all throughout the playoffs. After their seven-game win over the Texas Rangers, he was named MVP.

2012: San Francisco Giants

World Series - San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers - Game 4

The Giants swept the Tigers this year. Playoff legend Pablo Sandoval earned MVP honors.

2013: Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have been one of the most successful teams this century and their third win cemented that. They took down the Cardinals in six games.

2014: San Francisco Giants

World Series - San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals - Game Seven

The Giants won for the third time in six years after defeating the Kansas City Royals in seven. Madison Bumgarner was named MVP.

2015: Kansas City Royals

The Royals, however, earned their redemption the following year. They defeated the Mets in five games, thanks to Salvador Perez's MVP performance.

2016: Chicago Cubs

World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Seven

The Cubs broke their curse, as well, this century. They defeated the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in seven games.

2017: Houston Astros

Marred a bit by scandal, the Astros' first title came in 2017. They defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

2018: Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five

The Sox continued their impressive century with another title. This one came at the hands of the Dodgers in five games.

2019: Washington Nationals

One of the more improbable champions, the Nationals outlasted the Astros in seven games, thanks to Stephen Strasburg's masterful pitching.

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six

The Dodgers finally broke through in the shortened 2020 season. They topped the Rays in six games.

2021: Atlanta Braves

The Braves shocked the world by taking down the Astros in six games. They did so thanks, in large part, to Jorge Soler's power stroke.

