"Looks the same as the last 10 years" - Gamers left disappointed as trailer for MLB The Show 24 drops

MLB The Show 24 released its gameplay trailer, which was short and sweet. It featured many stars who have switched teams this season, like Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Josh Hader.

The trailer also featured some of the legends coming to the game this year through Storylines. Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be featured in the mode alongside season two of the Negro Leagues Storylines.

The trailer was only 30 seconds, and it did not give fans much in terms of new features or anything like that. However, that was not the focus of the trailer. The trailer was to introduce gameplay.

MLB The Show 24's gameplay reveal did not impress fans anticipating the game, which drops on March 19. They hoped this year's version of the game would look new or introduce different mechanics, but they feel the game is the same as last year's version.

"Looks the same as the last 10 years" one fan posted.

"More of a clip rather than a trailer," another fan posted.

One of the things holding this game back is that it is still being made for the latest consoles. This limits what graphics can be introduced because last-gen consoles do not have the high-end capabilities that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles have.

What is there to look forward to when MLB The Show 24 releases?

MLB The Show 24 Legend Derek Jeter

If you are a fan of the New York Yankees, this will be a game you will not want to miss out on. Derek Jeter will get his own Storylines mode where players can relive his iconic 20-year career in the league.

At release, players will relive Jeter's career from 1995-2000. The years 2001-2014 will come shortly after the game releases.

Some new legends will also be featured in MLB The Show 24. Paul O'Neill, Andy Pettitte and Bernie Williams will be joining the long list of MLB The Show legends.

The introduction of the Negro Leagues Storylines was a huge hit last season and will be returning this year. Fans can expect to take a closer look at the careers of Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard and Toni Stone at launch.

Other fan favorites will return this year, like Road to the Show, March to October, Diamond Dynasty and Franchise. With the game's release just a few weeks away and Spring Training getting started, baseball is so back.

