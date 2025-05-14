"Looks like a f*cking cop" - Bryce Harper upsets fans after cutting his iconic long hair

Bryce Harper is undoubtedly one of the most popular players in Major League Baseball right now. Despite playing on a polarizing Philadelphia Phillies squad, the two-time MVP has consistently been one of the highest selling jerseys in baseball, coming into the 2025 campaign with the 7th best selling jersey in Major League Baseball.

Although the 8-time All-Star has been having a bit of a down year by his standards, he made waves this week. Bryce Harper did not appear to alter his elite swing, instead the Philadelphia Phillies supertstar shocked fans everywhere by revealing that he cut his iconic long, flowing hair in favor of a much shorter style.

After the big reveal on social media earlier this week, fans from across the league took to social media to share their thoughts on the Phillies superstar's new look. It might go without saying, however, the internet did not disappoint with some fans comparing the All-Star to a police officer.

"Looks like a fucking cop" - One fan posted on social media.

"Looks like he’s about to tell me to please step out of the car sir" - Another fan posted.

"He went from someone I’d share my drugs with, to someone I’d hide my drugs from" - One more fan added.

Bryce Harper's long hair and thick beard have been a staple of his image and character over the past few seasons, so the clean cut is a bit shocking to see. That being said, some fans believe that is more than simply a style change for Harper, insisting that the decision was made as a way to help him break out of his season-long slump.

"Slump Buster Cut! LFG Harper" - One fan posted.

"Maybe he’ll play what he gets paid" - Another fan shared online.

"Maybe he will stop sucking" - One more fan added.

The Philadelphia Phillies have excelled this season despite Bryce Harper's struggles

Bryce Harper is one of the best hitters of his generation and looks like a lock for the Hall of Fame when all is said and done. That being said, he has not looked like himself at all so far this season. Through 41 games this year, Harper has posted a disappointing .232 batting average with 7 home runs, 22 RBI, and his lowest OPS since 2014.

Even though Harper has struggled, the Phillies still find themselves with one of the best records in baseball, going 25-17 overall and 7-3 over their last 10 games. The fact that they have done so well without Harper contributing in a significant way is a bad sign for the rest of the league. Once Bryce Harper heats up, they could emerge as a legitimate force in the World Series race.

