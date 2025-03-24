"Looks like a high school jersey"; "Go back to the cherry blossoms" - Fans demand redesign after Nationals' City Connect reveal fails to impress

The Washington Nationals have unveiled their latest City Connect uniforms, and baseball fans are already buzzing with opinions. The City Connect threads have often sparked fan debates.

Ad

Sometimes those receive warm reception from the fan base, while at times they are another controversial chapter in the ongoing evolution of MLB’s City Connect series.

MLB’s account posted the first look at the new uniforms, featuring a blue jersey with a bold "DC" logo and intricate details inspired by the nation's capital. While the design was met with excitement by some, others weren’t as enthusiastic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans demanded for the club to redesign their Nationals jersey.

"Looks like a high school jersey," one commented.

"Nah I’m sorry but go back to the cherry blossoms," another wrote.

Others felt the design fell short, with some comparing the uniforms to college-level gear and questioning the need for change.

One posted:

"Looks like something a college team would wear. Not great."

Ad

Another reacted:

"The red uniform looked great on them. Why did they have to change it?"

One wrote:

"Hot take but the City Connect uniforms are regressing."

A few fans also expressed confusion over the purpose of City Connect uniforms.

One fan commented:

"What’s City Connect? Seriously, I have no idea."

Another wrote:

"Need to put the names on the front of the jerseys too since MLB won’t market players and have no idea who this is."

Ad

One said:

"All this to be worse than the Yankees. I'm crine."

Nationals to debut City Connect jerseys on Opening Day

Those wondering what's special about this City Connect jerseys might want to continue reading. These new uniforms are called "The District Blueprint."

They were unveiled on Sunday morning at Nationals Park when a special ceremony was conducted, which was attended by Mayor Muriel Bowser and Nationals icon Ryan Zimmerman.

Ad

Starting with the cap, it has Capitol Dome inside of the letter "W." On closer examination, a city grid is printed with a curly "W" to mark the logo.

Near the chest, there's an interlocking “DC” logo. This logo was worn by the franchise from 2006-10. Nationals managing principal owner Mark D. Lerner said:

“This season marks our 20th anniversary, and my family and I are so proud of how this team has become woven into the fabric of our city. These uniforms are a great representation of how baseball has the power to bring us all together, and we are continually honored to play for the people of Washington, D.C.”

The Nationals, who won the 2019 World Series, haven't made the postseason since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback