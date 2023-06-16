The Los Angeles Angels will be without infielder Gio Urshela for some time. Urshela, in his first season with the team, went on the 10-day injured list with a left pelvis fracture suffered in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Urshela suffered the injury while running to first base in the opening inning. He appeared to take an overextended step and was in clear discomfort as he reached the bag.

The loss of Urshela comes one day after shortstop Zach Neto landed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. Oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon is also out for Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals after being hit on the wrist by a pitch on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Angels announced that they have placed Gio Urshela on the 10-Day IL with a left pelvis fracture The Angels announced that they have placed Gio Urshela on the 10-Day IL with a left pelvis fracture https://t.co/n5JYrC1dmf

Gio Urshela's injury was originally thought to be a hurt hip as he left the stadium on crutches. However, the Los Angeles Angels made the announcement of a far worse trauma. While the team has placed him on the 10-day IL, Urshela may be lost for the season.

Tito🤙🏽 @ohhitstito @MLBONFOX I’m no doctor but I think that’s gonna need more than 10 Days to heal up. @MLBONFOX I’m no doctor but I think that’s gonna need more than 10 Days to heal up.

Robbin Mote @MamaMote 🎙 @MLBONFOX I thought he hurt himself more than just a bruise by the way he extended himself. So sorry. But ten days? @MLBONFOX I thought he hurt himself more than just a bruise by the way he extended himself. So sorry. But ten days?💙⚾🎙

Gio Urshela was traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Minnesota Twins just weeks after the end of the 2022 season. The Angels are already the fifth team that Urshela has played for in an eight-year MLB career. He is making $8.4 million on a one-year contract with Los Angeles.

A .277 career hitter, Urshela was batting .299 with two home runs, 22 runs scored and 24 RBIs through 62 games playing at all the Angels' infield positions other than catcher.

To replace Urshela on the big league roster, the Angels called up second baseman Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

Stefanic batted just .197 in 61 at-bats over 25 games win his Angels debut in 2022. This year in Salt Lake, he was hitting .347 with 35 runs scored and 36 RBIs.

Sleavestack @sleavestack @MLBONFOX 10-Day IL? That’s a season ending injury. Sorry to hear that. @MLBONFOX 10-Day IL? That’s a season ending injury. Sorry to hear that.

Depending on the severity of the fracture, recovery time for a fractured pelvis can take two to three months.

Gio Urshela's loss not good for Los Angeles Angels

Gio Urshela of the Los Angeles Angels runs to first at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 8.

Urshela had become an important player on an Angels team that cut the Rangers' lead in the AL West to 4.5 games after taking three of four games from Texas in this week's series. Los Angeles (39-32) is looking for its first winning season since 2015 and first playoff appearance since 2014.

Poll : 0 votes