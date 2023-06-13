Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been suspended for one game for making contact with an umpire in Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Drury was immediately ejected in the 10th inning after making contract with umpire Ramon De Jesus while arguing De Jesus' Strike 3 call. Drury was incensed by being rung up on a pitch that clearly appeared low and inside. He hollered at De Jesus and appeared to make brief — if inadvertent — contact with the home plate ump.

Making contact with an umpire is a near-automatic suspension, according to MLB guidelines.

Drury will appeal the decision, meaning that he will remain eligible to play in the Los Angeles Angels' divisional showdown with the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night and until judgement is rendered on the appeal. Drury was also fined an undisclosed amount, according the MLB senior vice president Michael Hill.

Drury, a nine-year MLB veteran, is in his first season with the Los Angeles Angels. He has played for seven teams in his big-league career. After playing with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres last season, he signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels last winter.

Drury has played in 61 of the Los Angeles Angels' 68 games this season, seeing time at both first and second base. He is hitting .252 entering Tuesday's game, which is identical to his career batting average.

The 30-year-old has 10 home runs and 30 RBIs this season after hitting 28 homers with 87 RBIs total last season.

Of course, Drury's Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani famously swiped a ball out of an umpire's pocket in an April game against the Seattle Mariners and received no punishment though he made about the same amount of contact that Drury did on Monday.

Los Angeles Angels within shouting distance of Texas Rangers in AL West

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 9-6 in the opening game of a crucial series on Monday.

The Angels defeated the host Rangers 9-6 on Monday to pull within 5.5 games of the American League West standings. Los Angeles and Texas will play three more times in the series, which could make the division race seriously interesting if the Angels were to claim a sweep of the four-game set.

Los Angeles enters Tuesday's game with a record of 37-31 as the team looks to secure its first winning season since 2015.

