Los Angeles Angels closer Jose Quijada will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss at least the rest of the 2023 season, Angels manager Phil Nevin confirmed Wednesday.
Quijada, a fifth-year MLB veteran, has been the lead man in the Angels closer committee this season. He logged four saves and four holds in his first eight appearances but was torched by the Kansas City Royals for five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning on April 22.
On his next trip to the mound on April 27, he allowed two runs — one earned — after giving up three hits in just a third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics.
After feeling something wasn't right in his left elbow against the Athletics, Jose Quijada was checked out and then placed on the injured list on April 29. The diagnosis came back on Tuesday that he had some ligament damage in the elbow. A second opinion on Wednesday confirmed the necessity for Quijada to undergo the ligament replacement procedure.
In his absence, the Los Angeles Angels have turned to Carlos Estevez for a bulk of the team's closing duties.
While Estevez now has six saves on the season, Los Angeles Angels fans are depressed about the loss of Jose Quijada. The Angels are 16-14 in the American League West, just two games behind the lead pace of the Texas Rangers. The last thing Los Angeles needs right now is another seemingly traditional spate of injuries to key personnel.
Quijada began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins but went to the Angels in 2020. In four seasons with Los Angeles, the pitcher fans call "Spicy" has appeared in 84 games, posting a 4.56 ERA. However, Quijada did seem to be continually improving, as he logged a 3.98 ERA last season and did not allow a run until his final two games in 2023.
Jose Quijada's absence will leave the Los Angeles Angels bullpen short-handed for the time being. However, his loss is far more manageable than if the team were to be without Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani for an extended period.
Jose Quijada was just beginning to find his form in Los Angeles Angels bullpen before injury
Quijada was one of the most-used pitchers in the Angels' bullpen. Los Angeles called up reliever Chris Devenski from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his place on the roster.
On the heels of Quijada's bad news, the Halos square off with the St. Louis Cardinals.