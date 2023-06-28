Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani is batting a stratospheric .407 in games that he also pitches in this season.

Ohtani nabbed the win in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of solo home runs, while tossing 6-1/3 innings of four-hit, one-run ball at the visitors.

The win pushed Ohtani's record to 7-3 on the season. He also boasts a 3.02 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Shohei Ohtani has already received the American League's starting nod at designated hitter for the All-Star game in July. It will be the third All-Star appearance in a six-year MLB career for the possible 2023 AL Most Valuable Player.

He heads into Wednesday's game against the White Sox logging a batting average of .304 with a major league-leading 28 homers and 64 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has captivated MLB fans like few others have in the history of the game. He has become the rarest of players, an athlete who is able to transcend the sport he plays.

Ohtani's accomplishments are truly that of legend as the 2021 AL MVP zeroes in on winning his second MVP honor this season after narrowly finishing second to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2022.

Shohei Ohtani ranks in the top three in all of MLB in both homers hit (21) and strikeouts tossed (127). Baseball fans from around the country – and the globe – remain amazed at the achievements that the two-way player is able to accomplish in his sixth major league season.

Ohtani is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of 2023. He is expected to receive an MLB-record contract in free agency this winter.

Of course, Yankees fans are wondering what the big deal is. New York utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa has pitched three times this season, and has gotten a hit every time he's taken to the mound.

Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth in very exclusive club

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels waves to fans before a game against the Texas Rangers.

Ohtani and Babe Ruth are the only players in MLB history to hit 100 home runs and strike out 500 batters.

Ohtani has a long way to go to match Ruth in both home runs and strikeouts. However, he is rising to Ruthian levels of popularity as a major league player. Millions follow his efforts from game to game, not just in North America, but throughout the world.

