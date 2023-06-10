Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was on fire on both sides of the ball in their 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Ohtani started the scoring for the Angels with a two-run home run in the third innings and had a decent performance from the mound as well.

The final result marked the fifth consecutive win for the LA team and fans took to social media to express their delight and adoration for the Japanese superstar.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani takes an evening stroll.

B'la'ke @AussiePhinatic Shohei Ohtani is absolutely unreal. It's a shame he plays for the Angels, but I don't want to see him play for the Yankees, Mets, Padres or Dodgers either.

luminis707 @luminis707 @MLB He has a pretty sweet swing. Like a samurai sword, quick and swift.

Patrick Mahan @patrickmahan



Patrick Mahan @patrickmahan 17th homer of the year for #ShoheiOhtani (only 3 players in MLB have more). On the mound, he struck out 6 over 5 innings (only 2 pitchers in MLB have more).

henrylee @henryle81254330

henrylee @henryle81254330 Pitcher Ohtani losing score? No problem Batter Shohei would erase the deficit!

That 412 Kid @ForOneToo @MLB Nobody should ever win another MVP as long as this man is hitting, pitching and healthy… and I mean for the entirety of his career… he should have the most MVPs in league history when it's all said and done

TAKEO Yankees @TakeNYY2009 @MLB Ohtani. Pitching Starter. Hitting Game tying 2 run blast. 17th HR of season. Great.

Shohei Ohtani has been a central figure for the Angels in the past few years and continues to be a consistent performer for them while also improving his game.

Ohtani was the starting pitcher for the Angels on the night and had a decent outing in 5 innings, giving away three hits and three runs with six strikeouts. He continues to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the league despite giving away a two-run homer in the first inning.

However, Ohtani often shines the brightest from the plate. He did so again when he hit a massive two-run home run in the third innings to tie the score for the Angels.

In the end, it was right fielder Micky Moniak's two-run homer in the sixth innings that made the difference. Fans were ablaze on social media after the game, eager to hail Ohtani as the best in the world.

"Best player in baseball hope this helps," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Absolutely unreal. It’s a shame he plays for the Angels," added another.

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Angels close in on second place in the AL West

The Los Angeles Angels' win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday took them within one game of second-placed Houston Astros on the AL West table.

Thanks to the consistency of the players led by Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have put together five wins in a row in the MLB and will look to continue that in the next two games of the series. Another win could see them reach second spot in the division.

